Illionaire Records Closes After 10 Years Of Operation

Hip hop label Illionaire Records has formally closed after 10 years of operation.

On July 6, the label introduced via social media, “Illionaire Records has accomplished our lengthy 10-year journey, and our artists will every be starting their very own respective journeys. Thanks in your steady help all through the years, and we ask in your help for our artists as they set out on their new paths. Thanks as soon as once more.”

Illionaire Records’ 10 years journey has been closed. Thanks a lot for the love and help. pic.twitter.com/pgcXRPkChd — ILLIONAIRE RECORDS (@1LLIONAIRE) July 6, 2020

After the announcement, The Quiett, a co-founder of the label, wrote on his social media account, “Thanks for every little thing!” Quite a few hip hop artists, together with BewhY, Palo Alto, Hangzoo, Jay Park, and extra additionally left feedback displaying their help for the artists beforehand underneath Illionaire Records.

Illionaire Records was first established in 2011 by Dok2 and The Quiett. Different artists underneath the label included rapper Beenzino, and rappers Changmo, Keem Hyoeun, and Hash Swan have been signed underneath Illionaire Records’s extra label Ambition Musik.

The choice to shut operations adopted after Dok2, one of many co-founders, left the label in February this 12 months. As well as, Beenzino introduced on July 2 via a stay broadcast on his Instagram account that he can be parting methods with Illionaire Records, citing a need to discover a new atmosphere wherein he may develop as a musician. He defined, “I believe I need to meet new music companions. I’ve stayed in a snug place for too lengthy.”

