A celebrated artist is the utilization of his talents to unfold a message of hope all by the pandemic. Award-winning illustrator Kadir Nelson is known for painting African-American icons who’ve impressed him, along with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., baseball megastar Jackie Robinson and Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm. Lee Cowan shares how Nelson is now taking inspiration from completely different heroes.
Illustrator Kadir Nelson spreads hope during pandemic
April 20, 2020
1 Min Read
