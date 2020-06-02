ILM Acquires Literary Estates of 12 Writers Including Evelyn Waugh – Variety

Not too long ago fashioned rights enterprise Worldwide Literary Properties (ILP) has acquired the literary estates of 12 writers, together with Evelyn Waugh and Georges Simenon, from U.Ok. company Peters, Fraser + Dunlop.

The eight-figure multi-estates deal sees London and New York-based ILP purchase the rights for the literary estates of writers Georges Simenon, Eric Ambler, Margery Allingham, Edmund Crispin, Dennis Wheatley, Robert Bolt, Richard Hull, George Bellairs, Nicolas Freeling, John Creasey, Michael Innes and Evelyn Waugh.

Their works spans books together with Waugh’s “Brideshead Revisited,” Simenon’s Inspector Maigret novels, and Wheatley’s thrillers similar to “The Satan Rides Out,” and Creasey’s “The Battle for Inspector West.”

Bolt, in the meantime, wrote the screenplays for “Lawrence of Arabia,” “Physician Zhivago,” and “A Man for All Seasons,” “Ryan’s Daughter” and “The Mission.”

Peters, Fraser + Dunlop will proceed to behave as literary agent for the twelve estates.

ILP launched final 12 months to accumulate the rights and handle IP from literary estates, in addition to from residing authors, with an eye fixed on exploiting the rights throughout platforms together with movie, TV and theater.

The deal is the primary main slate of acquisitions introduced by ILP.

The enterprise is helmed within the U.Ok. by CEO Hilary Sturdy, the previous CEO of the Agatha Christie property, and Anthology Group founder Bob Benton.

The New York-headquartered enterprise is led by literary veteran Scott Hoffman as group CEO and has former RLJ Leisure CEO Ted Inexperienced serving as govt chairman.

The deal was brokered by Sturdy, who stated: “The acquisition of Peters, Fraser + Dunlop’s pursuits in these estates is a vital step for us in constructing the enterprise…I’m really excited by the chance to nurture these twelve great estates and to search out new and thrilling methods of telling the good tales that lie inside them.”