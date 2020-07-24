ILUV’s Agency Releases Official Statement About Former Member Minah’s Accusations + Minah Responds

ILUV’s company, WKS ENE, has launched an in depth assertion in response to former ILUV member Minah’s accusations about harassment from the opposite members.

Minah joined ILUV in November 2019 and promoted the tune “Open the Door” earlier than leaving the group. She not too long ago got here ahead to accuse her fellow ILUV members of harassing her, together with hitting her, forcing her to take off her garments, blowing cigarette smoke in her face, and extra. She additionally stated that she is affected by despair, panic dysfunction, and insomnia as a result of members’ actions and stated that she not too long ago made an try to take her personal life. WKS ENE denied these claims and shared plans to take authorized motion, and Minah countered by saying that everybody on the company had recognized in regards to the harassment.

Later, the situation was lined on SBS’s “E-news Unique.” WKS ENE stated that they had proof within the type of screenshots of KakaoTalk conversations, and Minah responded to every piece of proof together with her personal facet of the story. On the present, a supply from the company denied all Minah’s claims, whereas Minah’s lawyer stated that she had proof to show harassment if the case went to court docket.

On July 23, WKS ENE launched an official assertion in regards to the situation.

Howdy, that is ILUV’s company, WKS ENE. We’re releasing an official assertion in regards to the situation of former ILUV member Minah, which was lined on the July 22 broadcast of SBS’s “E-Information Unique.”

All of Minah’s claims, that are presently circulating on YouTube and social media, are false. The previous six members of ILUV have obtained a critical shock that has affected their bodily and psychological well being to the purpose of vomiting. We intend to file a civil swimsuit in opposition to Minah.

None of what Shin Minah has stated is true. The company, the members, and their households are deeply upset at this injustice. Due to one individual’s false statements, many persons are struggling and being damage. The company considered Minah as household, so we deliberate to not reply so as to maintain this example from getting out of hand.

It was as a result of we had been anxious that she would make a horrible resolution once more if her true self had been revealed via our response. However she stored sharing her posts, and these posts unfold all through Korea and overseas, and we turned the goal of unspeakably abusive language because of misunderstandings. The previous ILUV members had been having a tough time, and the soon-to-be BOTOPASS members had been additionally experiencing extreme stress and nausea, and we determined that we needed to situation a response.

Presently, we’ve got obtained the typical certification of contents to cancel her contract from Shin Minah, however the contract has not but been terminated. She is sharing her story via DMs (direct messages) together with her followers, and people followers are spreading the story on social media. The company has said that her tales are false, however she continues to make her claims by utilizing fan letters as proof of bullying.

In keeping with the members’ testimonies, the members discovered about Minah’s insomnia after she informed Sooyeon that she was affected by it on the finish of November and the start of December. In mid-December, Minah’s father requested that she commute from dwelling as a substitute of the dorm due to her extreme atopy and a childhood trauma by which a thief robbed her dwelling.

The following is our response to Minah’s claims about harassment.

She stated that she was immediately harassed by the opposite six members, however that is removed from the reality. There have been no members that had been on dangerous phrases with Minah, and the members took care of her and had been respectful of her. It is a stunning and painful factor to say, and as an company, we can’t forgive spreading a narrative like this.

She additionally said one thing absurd in regards to the youngest member, who was in her teenagers. In a dialog she had together with her followers in DMs, she stated that the member in query drank typically, slept with males greater than ten years older, and went to nightclubs. There was just one member youthful than Minah within the crew and he or she was a minor. Now she is being handled as an immoral individual, although she is just 19 (Korean age) and never but a authorized grownup.

Gahyun (the member in query) stated, “I was the one individual within the crew who was youthful than Minah. I’m a minor and I can’t go to nightclubs. I actually didn’t go to these locations. I don’t know the way she might unfold these tales via Twitter and DMs with followers. My youthful sibling heard what she stated from someplace else, and I’m scared that folks will know me as that form of individual. It’s so exhausting and I wish to die.”

This isn’t simply in regards to the youngest member. All the members are being painted as a gang of immoral folks. Claims of sexual harassment? Claims that the members pressured her to look at movies of sexual activity? We’re livid about these claims. This didn’t occur. Minah had stated that she had by no means dated and sometimes expressed envy of the members who had boyfriends. She requested the members a number of questions on relationship and the connection between women and men.

There was by no means incidents by which she was pressured to look at movies of sexual encounters or had her garments taken off. In reality, Minah was the sort to have interaction in the form of teasing the place you contact and pinch the opposite individual’s delicate areas. She would typically contact the opposite members’ rears, and put her personal rear on different folks’s palms when posing for photographs. Some members informed her clearly that they didn’t need her to do that, however there have been additionally members who put up with it in order to not damage her emotions. The members didn’t sexually harass Minah, however relatively put up together with her personal embarrassing conduct.

Minah has made it seem to be she adopted all the foundations whereas the opposite members went out as they happy and did no matter they wished. The company gave the members free time when their coaching time was over. The company was conscious that the members, together with Minah, would typically exit with out permission. Nevertheless, the lifetime of a trainee is tough and irritating, so it was one thing we turned a blind eye to. It was not a frequent incidence like Minah stated. The members are in a critical state proper now as a result of they’ve been made into not solely the culprits of bullying, but in addition painted as individuals who interact in verbal abuse, sexual harassment, extreme consuming, staying out all evening, and harassing their colleagues.

The next is in regards to the fan letters which were offered as proof of harassment. Minah stated that she had discovered fan letters despatched by ILUV followers within the trash, suggesting that the members appeared down on their followers. This isn’t true. On January 8, the company delivered the primary fan letters to the members. Minah was on a break beginning January 6, so the members expressed their gratitude via photographs and movies with out her in order to not be late in acknowledging the followers.

We will nonetheless vividly bear in mind the ILUV members’ happiness at receiving the fan letters. The fan letters in query weren’t immediately addressed to Minah, however to the crew normally, so the members mentioned who would get to maintain them. The letters had been put up on the wall of the room that Minah and Cui Xiang shared. The members all knew about this. They weren’t very well-known on the time, in order that they didn’t get many fan letters, however they treasured those they obtained with gratitude.

It’s completely false that she picked them up from the trash. Minah arrived on the dorm on January 12 to choose up her baggage. The cleansing lady empties the rubbish day-after-day, so in the event that they had been tossed within the trash, they might have been gone earlier than she arrived. Since that they had been pasted on the wall earlier than they vanished, it was assumed that Minah had taken them on the day she got here on the dorm. The members are grateful for the love of their followers, and treasure their letters. The fan letters that Minah submitted as proof had been the primary letters that arrived for the crew from a fan known as Yoshiteru. He’s a fan who sends every of the ILUV members fan letters on their birthday. The ILUV members are grateful to him and treasure the letters he despatched them.

We’ve got launched this assertion so as to forestall our artists’ popularity from defamation via Minah’s accusations. On this similar day, we obtained a message that appeared to mock the company. We are going to right the components that aren’t true. After claiming she was harassed by the opposite six members, she modified her assertion to say that she had not talked about Sooyeon. When the company set the schedule for the second half of the yr, we requested her to take part in an interview for the prospect to debut within the new venture BOTOPASS. She stated that she wished to relaxation till the autumn as a result of she didn’t really feel nicely, and we allowed her to work as a YouTuber as she wished.

Nevertheless, we prohibited her from utilizing official content material associated to the company or in regards to the members. She has claimed that we contacted her to maintain the whole lot confidential, however that was in regards to the termination of her contract. The confidentiality settlement was a written oath that’s a part of the circumstances for canceling a contract below the usual cultural artist contract. (That is an article that was included when the contract was initially signed.) It is a typical methodology for defending the company artists and the company’s enterprise pursuits. It was not designed to conceal the reality. The written oath, which was given as a part of the situation for canceling the contract with out penalty or different provisions, was invoked after Minah posted her false tales about harassment so as to defend the ILUV members and their private info. We can’t perceive her conduct in riling up the plenty by claiming that somebody known as her to ask her to maintain her secrets and techniques.

In a second, the members have change into labeled as bullies, a 19-year-old minor has been labeled as an immoral individual, and the trainees who’ve been on the lookout for a brand new path after being eradicated from auditions have had their toes tied earlier than they might make a brand new begin. The members who handed their auditions pretty have additionally been deeply damage by these tales earlier than they might make their debut on August 4. They’re affected by psychological shock, insomnia, and even nausea.

It is a tough state of affairs for the company workers and the members and the members’ households. We can’t endure this example any longer. We ask that Shin Minah acknowledge that her tales are usually not true and situation a honest apology to the company, the members, their households, and their followers, and return the whole lot to regular.