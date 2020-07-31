ILUV’s Agency Takes Legal Action Against Former Member Minah

On July 30, ILUV’s company WKS ENE introduced that they’ve taken authorized motion in opposition to former ILUV member Minah.

Earlier this month, Minah got here ahead with claims of harassment from her fellow ILUV members. WKS ENE denied these claims and either side revealed their plans to take authorized motion.

On July 30, a consultant of WKS ENE shared with Herald Pop, “Together with ILUV members Gahyun, Jiho, Seoyoon, Jiwon, and Cui Xiang, WKS ENE has filed a felony grievance in opposition to Minah on suspicions of spreading false data and defamation.”

Minah shared the next put up on Instagram on July 25:

Many individuals have contacted me however I apologize for not having responded to all of them but. Thanks a lot for the messages of consolation and concern. I gained’t overlook them for the remainder of my life. Additionally, I lately haven’t been feeling properly, so I’ve been hospitalized and am receiving therapy. I’ll return more healthy. Thanks a lot for your help. I’ll be certain to disclose the reality. To everybody who reads this put up, I hope you’re wholesome and pleased.

WKS ENE lately introduced their plans to delay the debut of their new woman group BOTOPASS, which consists of three former members of ILUV.

