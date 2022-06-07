I’m 80 hours into V Rising and this Reddit post has revealed secret mechanics and enemies I never knew existed.

I don’t consider myself to be a particularly active user on Reddit, but a few days ago I came across a thread on r/vrising about unknown mechanics that caught my attention—as I get closer to a hundred hours of gameplay in V Rising, I figured that at survival Stunlock Studios multiplayer had no secrets left to hide from me. Big mistake, actually there is a good list of interactions that eluded me completely. I’ve compiled some of the most eye-catching ones or that I personally think the average player may have missed below, but I recommend you visit the link above to learn or suggest more.

Although you can’t keep beasts in cages, north of Dunley you’ll find Wolfman that transform at nightfall. In their human form, they can be imprisoned to draw creature blood (from u/Chaos-Spectre).

If you ever travel through an abandoned farm, you might find scarecrow . When hit by day, they drop wooden planks; but at night they come to life and if you beat them they drop at least plague stone with absolute probability (from u/Free_Hooks).

Los icons Diamond-shaped on the map are cave entrances or exits that connect the north and south of Vardoran. You need bat form to travel south to north, but you don't need bat form to travel north to south. Both the horses and the humans that come with you teleport through the caves (from u/nhgrif).

You can take teleports while you ride a horse, and it also goes with you wherever you go (from u/Marceloo25).

The only power that works on horseback is bloodlust , the one released by Tristán the vampire slayer; but you must activate it before taking the reins (from u/DarkDobe).

Without a doubt, the one that surprised me the most: with warrior blood of sufficient quality – level 4, specifically – you can make counterattacks to damage generated by sunlight (from u/dontlagmebro).

consumables of Fire resistance they also reduce damage from sunlight. Similarly, those with sunlight resistance reduce holy radiation damage (from u/NaiveMastermind). Besides, the garlic resistance not only affects the acquisition of the debuff, but to the speed at which it is removed by 50%; stackable with the bear form, which also resists things like silver (from u/loopulease).

By holding the key shift pressed, you can place pathways and rugs using the small box ignoring the magnetic effect of the big one (from u/Sepredia).

It is possible to unlock chests from the rat shape , although once the bolt falls you will return to the normal vampire state. It's useful to avoid being attacked during a process where you can't defend yourself (from u/blahable).

The ability veil of illusion resets your solar damage stack to full when you return to the starting stance, allowing you to fight longer in light (from u/sollicit).

The direction in which you are going horse when you mount it is determined by the key you press in WASD and where the mouse cursor points (from u/Snowboardaholic).

You don't need to worry too much when you have a spellbound human behind your back: it's safe to ride a horse even if he's on foot and even close doors before he passes them (from u/justAnjellie).

The bear shape It's more useful than it sounds: it lets you take down bandit barricades and raises all resistances, including sun and garlic. In fact, it also improves self-healing by 150%. Does the latter ring a bell to you? Right, it's the highest quality creature blood (from u/CablePale).

you can see all the connected players to a server with the Steam overlay, which is activated by default with Shift+Tab (from u/MartinKartinCCG).

The clock in the upper right corner of the interface not only reads the time, but also dictates the direction of sunlight (from u/zenithzinger).

in the upper right corner of the interface not only reads the time, but also dictates the direction of sunlight (from u/zenithzinger). On both PvP and PvE servers, players in your clan can learn the recipes of your study; it is useful to complete the list without investing in paper (from u/renardo72).

And I also leave one of my own harvest, that is not said. It’s relatively well known, but just in case: by dismounting the horse or using the frog form jump you can jump over the fences from other players even on a PvE server. Many use this kind of structure to protect their gardens, so it’s a great way to gather plants and seeds. If someone has left the gate open, you can also claim their castle this way. They can sneak into your castle using bat form in the empty spaces between conquered territory, but leaving explosives in those places will scupper the strategy.