I’m A Celeb star Emily Atack could sign up for Strictly this year

Despite the fact that Strictly 2020 remains to be up within the air, the hearsay mill retains throwing out new names of celebrities reportedly signing up for the present.

Thus far, newspaper reviews have already recommended that presenter Maya Jama, actress Michelle Keegan, singer Toyah Wilcox, presenter Lorraine Kelly, Corrie star Jack P Shepherd and all-round icon Jane McDonald may need agreed to samba and salsa this autumn.

And now one other identify has been thrown into the Strictly 2020 rumours record: Inbetweeners actress and 2018 I’m A Celeb runner up Emily Atack.

Emily, who additionally hosted I’m A Celeb spin-off present Further Camp in 2019 and her personal documentary sequence Adulting, now has extraordinarily brief odds of 2-1 to make an look in this year’s Strictly.

Emily proved massively widespread within the jungle, solely dropping out to now-national treasure Harry Redknapp within the last public vote. Plus she is glamorous, enjoyable and up for a problem, all nice qualities in a Strictly contestant. Emily, who’s getting ready for a stand up tour referred to as “Emily Atack Has Left The Group” is but to touch upon the hearsay herself.

Even when Emily is eager to star on the present, she might have to attend until subsequent year earlier than she will be able to twirl around the dance flooring. Whereas the BBC has made it clear that Strictly is certainly one of its high priorities, and has promised to work exhausting to get the present on air, sacrifices will have to be made e.g. it’s nonetheless unclear whether or not the present will have the ability to happen with both a studio viewers or a dwell orchestra.

Strictly Come Dancing ought to return to BBC One this autumn. To search out out what else is on telly at the moment, take a look at our TV Information.