I’m a Celebrity 2020 cast line-up rumours and confirmed contestants

We might have simply topped our winner of I’m a Celebrity 2020, however at RadioTimes.com, we’re already trying ahead to the subsequent collection.

It might nonetheless be early days for us, however work for the I’m a Celeb casting workforce for the next season just about begins as quickly because the winner is topped.

And whereas the hallowed line-up is stored (principally) beneath wraps till the present launches in November, the cast is just about all however confirmed as early as April – however we received’t discover it out till later within the 12 months.

So who has put their (cork) hat within the ring to participate in I’m a Celebrity 2020? Right here’s what we all know thus far…

Eric Cantona

The 53-year-old is greatest recognized for enjoying for Manchester United, but it surely seems like he could possibly be swapping the soccer pitch for The Jungle.

The I’m A Celebrity… bosses have reportedly signed up the soccer legend for this 12 months’s collection.

In line with The Solar, the present’s huge boss Richard Cowles mentioned: “I identical to the concept of Eric Cantona speaking in French and developing with actually profound issues. That may be actually good.”

Beverley Callard

She’s been entertaining ITV viewers as Corrie’s Liz McDonald for many years now, so it’s no shock that I’m A Celeb bosses are eager to have Beverley on the present. And the favored actress has extra free time in her diary now, after not too long ago leaving the cleaning soap.

Hearsay has it, she has already been in ‘digital talks’ to seem on this 12 months’s I’m a Celeb, and some sources declare she has already signed on the dotted line.

A supply advised The Mirror: “Everybody was thrilled when Bev mentioned sure, she is such a well-loved ITV face.”

has contacted ITV concerning the hearsay, however a consultant declined to remark.

John Barnes

Most celebs are fairly coy when requested if they might join a stint within the jungle, however ex-England footballer John Barnes is completely happy to confess he’s eager to participate.

“I’ve accomplished a few exhibits – I’ve been on Household Fortunes and The Brightest Household,” he advised RadioTimes.com. “I did Strictly Come Dancing 10 years in the past, however Dancing on Ice with my age and the accidents I’ve had, I don’t suppose so. The Jungle could be good – I may lose some weight, sit round and do nothing!”

John additionally took half in ITV hit actuality present Harry’s Heroes: The Full English, by which former King of the Jungle Harry Redknapp tried to get former footballers again into form.

In addition to boasting a powerful actuality TV CV, John is well-known for being outspoken, so would certainly be a nice signing for the present. He was rumoured for the 2019 collection, may this be the 12 months he lastly makes it out to Australia?

Matt Baker

Signing one of many BBC’s best-loved presenters could be a actual coup for I’m A Celeb, however his identify is strongly linked to this 12 months’s collection.

It will actually be enjoyable to see how the mild-mannered Countryfile presenter coped with the expertise, and now that Matt has left The One Present he will likely be on the lookout for new initiatives. He’s already accomplished Strictly in fact, coming second to Kara Tointon in 2010.

Essentially the most intriguing a part of this hearsay, is that Matt has admitted he wouldn’t rule out participating within the present. Talking to Hiya! journal he mentioned, “I haven’t had any conversations but however I’m reluctant to say no to something with out having a good give it some thought.”

Music to the I’m A Celeb booker’s ears, you’ll suppose…

Joe Sugg

TV producers are all the time making an attempt to draw youthful viewers to their exhibits, and influencer Joe would convey a big teen viewers with him, identical to he did throughout his time on Strictly. As soon as the collection started he then proved widespread with followers throughout the board, and that common enchantment would make him a dream signing for I’m a Celeb.

Whereas Joe has been busy dancing and planning a tour with girlfriend and Strictly companion Dianne Buswell, he’s nonetheless ready for one more huge TV mission to come back his approach. I’m A Celeb could possibly be it.

However Joe has beforehand mentioned he’s unlikely to join the present as a result of he’s frightened about shedding an excessive amount of weight. “I don’t suppose I’d survive within the jungle, as a result of they reside on rice and beans. I’m so slim and I discover it exhausting to placed on weight, so I don’t suppose I’d final very lengthy within the jungle. I believe I’d waste away.”

Charles Ingram



Gareth Cattermole/Getty Photographs



ITV’s latest three-part drama Quiz received us all speaking concerning the Who Needs to be a Millionaire coughing scandal as soon as once more. The recognition of the collection, and the truth that the Ingrams are again within the highlight, has sparked rumours that the Main will likely be supplied a place within the I’m A Celeb camp.

The Ingrams have all the time maintained that they’re harmless, and didn’t cheat in that fateful episode. They have been additionally topic to intense media scrutiny and some nastiness from the general public on the time. With the drama leaving us all not sure what actually occurred, a stint within the jungle could possibly be a welcome probability for Charles to clear his identify and change his public picture.

The bookies actually anticipate him to enroll: on the finish of April Ladbrokes gave quick odds of simply 3/1 that he would participate within the present, calling him ‘the A1 alternative for the subsequent collection.’

AJ Pritchard

Former Strictly professional AJ pulled out of this 12 months’s collection on the eleventh hour, having already been introduced for the 2020 present. He mentioned he wished to focus on different alternatives, together with presenting jobs along with his brother, Love Island star Curtis.

A go to to the Jungle would definitely assist him attain a new viewers and let individuals see the person behind the strikes.

AJ admits that, if he have been to enroll to the I’m A Celeb, he could be garbage on the Bush Tucker trials. Talking on Channel 4’s The Steph Present, he mentioned, “Nicely, let me put it like this, I’ve simply cleaned out the loft as my mum has a checklist of jobs for us to do. The quantity of spiders up there, I used to be screaming my head off. So, if something like that did occur, it might be hilarious – that’s for certain!”

AJ would be part of a lengthy checklist of former Strictly dancers who’ve appeared on I’m A Celeb, together with Ola Jordan, James Jordan, Brendan Cole and Vincent Simone.

Ronnie O’ Sullivan

I’m A Celeb all the time options one or two sporting legends within the line-up and Ronnie O’ Sullivan is showing on a lot of hearsay lists this 12 months.

The snooker professional has loved big success however has additionally made headlines away from the desk. He would make a nice campmate, however says he’s not prepared to enroll but.

Talking in 2018, Ronnie mentioned he received’t go on the present whereas he nonetheless has the chance to take extra snooker titles. “I used to be invited onto I’m A Celeb this 12 months however I made a decision to place it on the back-burner. I’m certain in time I’ll give it a go. I would love to do it however not while you suppose you may nonetheless win tournaments. It’s about snooker first.”

Nigel Farage

The politician could possibly be set to enter The Jungle this 12 months.

The Brexit Occasion chief has turned down presents earlier than as a way to give attention to Brexit, with one deal reportedly price £1 million, however with it now full, perhaps 2020 could possibly be the 12 months.

Quizzed on ITV’s This Morning not too long ago, he mentioned: “Nicely, you by no means know!… I don’t know. The jungle have been after me a couple of occasions, they’ve.”

Have been he to enter the jungle, Farage mentioned he had no doubts that he would find yourself going through each bushtucker trial.

“I’d be doing each bloomin’ trial there’s. As a result of the issue with having an opinion is, while some individuals love you, a lot don’t,” he laughed.

Lucy Fallon

The I’m A Celebrity line-up tends to incorporate a few of our fave cleaning soap stars.

Final 12 months, EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa received, and in earlier years we’ve had Corrie’s Jennie McAlpine – who performs Fizz – and Hollyoaks’ Jorgie Porter.

So it’s probably we’ll be seeing some extra on this 12 months’s present – and it could possibly be a good time for Lucy, given the truth that she not too long ago left the cobbles.

“Lucy is bubbly, humorous, down-to-earth and recreation for a problem, so she is a nice match for I’m A Celebrity,” a supply revealed final 12 months.

Nevertheless, she turned it down as she labored on getting ready her exit from the ITV cleaning soap.

However, with it now over may Lucy have extra time on her fingers?

Jasmine Armfield

One other cleaning soap star who may make an look in The Jungle, is EastEnders’ Jasmine Armfield.

Like Lucy, the 21-year-old not too long ago left the BBC One cleaning soap, so it’d be a nice time for her to enroll.

Plus, she may give Jacqueline a name for some ideas!

Phillip Schofield

He’s been rumoured to seem on the present earlier than, however may 2020 be the 12 months the This Morning host lastly takes the plunge and goes Down Underneath?

There’s no denying Phillip would make nice TV on the collection, after admitting that he wouldn’t be capable of cope with the sound of a steel spoon on the steel bowls contestants need to eat out of on the present.

We guess we’ll simply have to attend and see if he indicators on the dotted line…

Susanna Reid

The Good Morning host has hinted at showing on the present, after her fellow presenter Kate Garraway made her approach into The Jungle final 12 months.

She was eager to attempt on Kate’s camp hate throughout an episode of the breakfast present, and Kate joked that it could possibly be her subsequent, to which she joked: “No, I might get too hangry!”

Piers Morgan

If not Susanna, it’s probably Piers himself could possibly be off to Australia.

Regardless of beforehand saying he wouldn’t, the Good Morning Britain presenter has admitted he’d do the present for the best cash.

Final 12 months, The Solar On-line advised how he demanded a whopping £5million on the present.

“Like I mentioned, £5 million and I’ll come and munch kangaroo testicles. Not a penny much less,” he mentioned. He named his value after jungle hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly mentioned they might do something to make it occur.

However will Ant and Dec be keen to dig that deep into the pockets, with the very best paid price reportedly being £600ok.

Richard Madeley

Having reportedly turned down I’m a Celebrity earlier than participating in dystopian social-media actuality present The Circle, Madeley has now seemingly had a change of coronary heart earlier than the present.

“The explanation I’ve mentioned no will not be as a result of I don’t suppose I’d be as much as it or something like that, it’s simply it’s a month – it’s a good month out of your life,” he advised RadioTimes.com.

“Once I did the Circle I used to be solely out of circulation for a whole of seven or eight days. And that was making an attempt sufficient to be sincere as a result of, like most individuals, I’m fairly busy and I’ve received a lot occurring.

“So in the event that they ask me subsequent 12 months, I’ll give it some thought severely, however I’d actually need to have a have a look at my diary actually and see how it might affect on what I do as a result of I’m a freelancer. I’d need to give it some thought rigorously and see if I may make room for it.”

The Grand Tour presenter seems eager to go Down Underneath and chow down on bull testicles and clear out the jungle camp dunny for £1000,000.

“All of us say no now as a result of we’ve all received jobs,” he mentioned on The Jonathan Ross Present. “For those who’re down the road and someone mentioned, ‘Right here’s a hundred thousand kilos to go and eat some maggots,’ depend me in!

“Sure, I’d go and do it… After we’re previous and in the best way, you may’t say. By no means say by no means to that!”

I’m a Celeb launches on ITV in 2020