I’m a Celebrity 2020 cast line-up rumours and confirmed contestants

We’re simply a couple of months away from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Right here! 2020 however it appears the hearsay mill is effectively and really gone into overdrive.

It’s actually early days for any huge names to be introduced, however as ever, stories have began to swirl concerning the huge A-listers about to make their technique to Australia for the journey of a lifetime.

Often, ITV bosses begin to plan their dream line-up as quickly because the earlier season finishes, which means they’ve loads of time to safe the names they actually need.

However who’s being rumoured to this point? And who can we at RadioTimes.com assume is in with a shot? Right here’s all the pieces we all know to this point.

Vernon Kay

Apparently Vernon Kay has been approached a couple of instances to participate, however in accordance with The Mirror, 2020 is the yr they’ve sealed the deal on him – and a hefty deal that’s, at a rumoured £250,000. A supply informed the publication: “Everybody’s so happy to have Vernon on board, he’s a pretty man, filled with down-to-earth northern allure and excellent for the present.”

The Vivienne

She could have stormed to victory on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, however it appears The Vivienne has one other crown in her sights: the jungle crown. She spoke to Lorraine Kelly in July and informed her I’m A Celebrity is in her sights… “Have you learnt what, I’ve by no means even considered it actually however what a fully wonderful alternative that will be. I’m scared of spiders however get me to that jungle, I’d do it! What a nice life alternative that I’m by no means going to get once more… I’m all for that!” We predict The Vivienne could be wonderful on I’m A Celebrity… pay attention up ITV!

Paul Merson

All eyes are on the previous Arsenal midfielder in the mean time who could possibly be about to get a ticket within the I’m A Celebrity 2020 sequence. In line with The Solar, Merson is “the jewel in ITV’s crown” and assume he could possibly be the important thing to getting loads of viewers to the brand new instalment from the jungle.

A TV supply informed them: “Paul is admittedly eager to relaunch his TV profession and assume that is the easiest way to do it after he’s seen what it has completed for his mate Harry Redknapp.” They add it must be “value his whereas” when it comes to cash, so if the worth is true, we may see one other England star within the camp pretty quickly.

Carole Baskin

Calling all cool cats and tigers, as a result of Joe Unique’s nemesis Carole Baskin is the newest celeb to be linked to I’m A Celebrity…

In line with sources, Carole has been supplied big cash to go Down Below on the finish of the yr after greater than 64 million households the world over watched her on Netflix’s Tiger King.

We all know one one who gained’t be too happy to see extra of The Large Cat Rescue proprietor on display, however we’re completely right here for it!

Jason Manford

One other one who wish to see Carole in The Jungle is comic Jason Manford.

Throughout an look on Absolute Radio, the 39-year-old admitted he’d join the present if it meant having Carole as his campmate.

“If Carole Baskin leads to the jungle, I’d join!” he stated.

Conor McGreggor

Sounds just like the MMA fighter could possibly be swapping the ring for The Jungle.

Conor – who leaves preventing with a report of 22 wins and 4 losses – lately posted an emotional goodbye to the game on his Twitter account.

And now Ladbroke is tipping him 8/1 to go Down Below later this yr.

Jessica O’Reilly of Ladbrokes stated: “McGregor could be a field workplace signing if ITV bosses can afford him and he swaps the octagon for the jungle.”

Eric Cantona

The 53-year-old is greatest identified for enjoying for Manchester United, however it feels like he could possibly be swapping the soccer pitch for The Jungle.

The I’m A Celebrity… bosses have reportedly signed up the soccer legend for this yr’s sequence.

In line with The Solar, the present’s huge boss Richard Cowles stated: “I identical to the concept of Eric Cantona speaking in French and developing with actually profound issues. That might be actually good.”

Beverley Callard

She’s been entertaining ITV viewers as Corrie’s Liz McDonald for many years now, so it’s no shock that I’m A Celeb bosses are eager to have Beverley on the present. And the favored actress has extra free time in her diary now, after lately leaving the cleaning soap.

Hearsay has it, she has already been in ‘digital talks’ to look on this yr’s I’m a Celeb, and some sources declare she has already signed on the dotted line.

A supply informed The Mirror: “Everybody was thrilled when Bev stated sure, she is such a well-loved ITV face.”

has contacted ITV concerning the hearsay, however a consultant declined to remark.

John Barnes

Most celebs are fairly coy when requested if they’d join a stint within the jungle, however ex-England footballer John Barnes is glad to confess he’s eager to participate.

“I’ve completed a few reveals – I’ve been on Household Fortunes and The Brightest Household,” he informed RadioTimes.com. “I did Strictly Come Dancing 10 years in the past, however Dancing on Ice with my age and the accidents I’ve had, I don’t assume so. The Jungle could be good – I may lose some weight, sit round and do nothing!”

John additionally took half in ITV hit actuality present Harry’s Heroes: The Full English, through which former King of the Jungle Harry Redknapp tried to get former footballers again into form.

In addition to boasting a powerful actuality TV CV, John is well-known for being outspoken, so would absolutely be a nice signing for the present. He was rumoured for the 2019 sequence, may this be the yr he lastly makes it out to Australia?

Matt Baker

Signing one of many BBC’s best-loved presenters could be a actual coup for I’m A Celeb, however his title is strongly linked to this yr’s sequence.

It might actually be enjoyable to see how the mild-mannered Countryfile presenter coped with the expertise, and now that Matt has left The One Present he might be in search of new initiatives. He’s already completed Strictly after all, coming second to Kara Tointon in 2010.

Essentially the most intriguing a part of this hearsay, is that Matt has admitted he wouldn’t rule out collaborating within the present. Chatting with Howdy! journal he stated, “I haven’t had any conversations but however I’m reluctant to say no to something with out having a good give it some thought.”

Music to the I’m A Celeb booker’s ears, you’ll assume…

Joe Sugg

TV producers are at all times attempting to draw youthful viewers to their reveals, and influencer Joe would convey a big teen viewers with him, identical to he did throughout his time on Strictly. As soon as the sequence started he then proved fashionable with followers throughout the board, and that common enchantment would make him a dream signing for I’m a Celeb.

Whereas Joe has been busy dancing and planning a tour with girlfriend and Strictly companion Dianne Buswell, he’s nonetheless ready for an additional huge TV venture to come back his approach. I’m A Celeb could possibly be it.

However Joe has beforehand stated he’s unlikely to enroll in the present as a result of he’s apprehensive about dropping an excessive amount of weight. “I don’t assume I’d survive within the jungle, as a result of they stay on rice and beans. I’m so slim and I discover it exhausting to placed on weight, so I don’t assume I’d final very lengthy within the jungle. I feel I’d waste away.”

Charles Ingram



Gareth Cattermole/Getty Pictures



ITV’s current three-part drama Quiz received us all speaking concerning the Who Desires to be a Millionaire coughing scandal as soon as once more. The recognition of the sequence, and the truth that the Ingrams are again within the highlight, has sparked rumours that the Main might be supplied a place within the I’m A Celeb camp.

The Ingrams have at all times maintained that they’re harmless, and didn’t cheat in that fateful episode. They have been additionally topic to intense media scrutiny and some nastiness from the general public on the time. With the drama leaving us all uncertain what actually occurred, a stint within the jungle could possibly be a welcome probability for Charles to clear his title and change his public picture.

The bookies actually anticipate him to enroll: on the finish of April Ladbrokes gave quick odds of simply 3/1 that he would participate within the present, calling him ‘the A1 selection for the following sequence.’

AJ Pritchard

Former Strictly professional AJ pulled out of this yr’s sequence on the eleventh hour, having already been introduced for the 2020 present. He stated he needed to focus on different alternatives, together with presenting jobs along with his brother, Love Island star Curtis.

A go to to the Jungle will surely assist him attain a new viewers and let individuals see the person behind the strikes.

AJ admits that, if he have been to enroll to the I’m A Celeb, he could be garbage on the Bush Tucker trials. Talking on Channel 4’s The Steph Present, he stated, “Effectively, let me put it like this, I’ve simply cleaned out the loft as my mum has a listing of jobs for us to do. The quantity of spiders up there, I used to be screaming my head off. So, if something like that did occur, it will be hilarious – that’s for certain!”

AJ would be part of a lengthy listing of former Strictly dancers who’ve appeared on I’m A Celeb, together with Ola Jordan, James Jordan, Brendan Cole and Vincent Simone.

Ronnie O’ Sullivan

I’m A Celeb at all times options one or two sporting legends within the line-up and Ronnie O’ Sullivan is showing on a lot of hearsay lists this yr.

The snooker professional has loved big success however has additionally made headlines away from the desk. He would make a nice campmate, however says he’s not prepared to enroll but.

Talking in 2018, Ronnie stated he gained’t go on the present whereas he nonetheless has the chance to take extra snooker titles. “I used to be invited onto I’m A Celeb this yr however I made a decision to place it on the back-burner. I’m certain in time I’ll give it a go. I would love to do it however not while you assume you’ll be able to nonetheless win tournaments. It’s about snooker first.”

Nigel Farage

The politician could possibly be set to enter The Jungle this yr.

The Brexit Social gathering chief has turned down provides earlier than with the intention to deal with Brexit, with one deal reportedly value £1 million, however with it now full, possibly 2020 could possibly be the yr.

Quizzed on ITV’s This Morning lately, he stated: “Effectively, you by no means know!… I don’t know. The jungle have been after me a couple of instances, they’ve.”

Had been he to enter the jungle, Farage stated he had no doubts that he would find yourself going through each bushtucker trial.

“I’d be doing each bloomin’ trial there’s. As a result of the issue with having an opinion is, while some individuals love you, a lot don’t,” he laughed.

Lucy Fallon

The I’m A Celebrity line-up tends to incorporate a few of our fave cleaning soap stars.

Final yr, EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa gained, and in earlier years we’ve had Corrie’s Jennie McAlpine – who performs Fizz – and Hollyoaks’ Jorgie Porter.

So it’s probably we’ll be seeing some extra on this yr’s present – and it could possibly be a good time for Lucy, given the truth that she lately left the cobbles.

“Lucy is bubbly, humorous, down-to-earth and recreation for a problem, so she is a nice match for I’m A Celebrity,” a supply revealed final yr.

Nevertheless, she turned it down as she labored on getting ready her exit from the ITV cleaning soap.

However, with it now over may Lucy have extra time on her palms?

Jasmine Armfield

One other cleaning soap star who may make an look in The Jungle, is EastEnders’ Jasmine Armfield.

Like Lucy, the 21-year-old lately left the BBC One cleaning soap, so it’d be a nice time for her to enroll.

Plus, she may give Jacqueline a name for some suggestions!

Phillip Schofield

He’s been rumoured to look on the present earlier than, however may 2020 be the yr the This Morning host lastly takes the plunge and goes Down Below?

There’s no denying Phillip would make nice TV on the sequence, after admitting that he wouldn’t be capable to take care of the sound of a steel spoon on the steel bowls contestants must eat out of on the present.

We guess we’ll simply have to attend and see if he indicators on the dotted line…

Susanna Reid

The Good Morning host has hinted at showing on the present, after her fellow presenter Kate Garraway made her approach into The Jungle final yr.

She was eager to attempt on Kate’s camp hate throughout an episode of the breakfast present, and Kate joked that it could possibly be her subsequent, to which she joked: “No, I might get too hangry!”

Piers Morgan

If not Susanna, it’s probably Piers himself could possibly be off to Australia.

Regardless of beforehand saying he wouldn’t, the Good Morning Britain presenter has admitted he’d do the present for the proper cash.

Final yr, The Solar On-line informed how he demanded a whopping £5million on the present.

“Like I stated, £5 million and I’ll come and munch kangaroo testicles. Not a penny much less,” he stated. He named his value after jungle hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly stated they’d do something to make it occur.

However will Ant and Dec be keen to dig that deep into the pockets, with the very best paid price reportedly being £600ok.

Richard Madeley

Having reportedly turned down I’m a Celebrity earlier than collaborating in dystopian social-media actuality present The Circle, Madeley has now seemingly had a change of coronary heart earlier than the present.

“The explanation I’ve stated no shouldn’t be as a result of I don’t assume I’d be as much as it or something like that, it’s simply it’s a month – it’s a good month out of your life,” he informed RadioTimes.com.

“Once I did the Circle I used to be solely out of circulation for a whole of seven or Eight days. And that was attempting sufficient to be trustworthy as a result of, like most individuals, I’m fairly busy and I’ve received a lot happening.

“So in the event that they ask me subsequent yr, I’ll give it some thought critically, however I’d actually must have a take a look at my diary actually and see how it will impression on what I do as a result of I’m a freelancer. I’d must give it some thought rigorously and see if I may make room for it.”

Jeremy Clarkson

The Grand Tour presenter seems eager to go Down Below and chow down on bull testicles and clear out the jungle camp dunny for £1000,000.

“All of us say no now as a result of we’ve all received jobs,” he stated on The Jonathan Ross Present. “When you’re down the road and any person stated, ‘Right here’s a hundred thousand kilos to go and eat some maggots,’ rely me in!

“Sure, I’d go and do it… Once we’re outdated and in the best way, you’ll be able to’t say. By no means say by no means to that!”

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Right here! will air afterward ITV.