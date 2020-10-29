I’m a Celebrity 2020 cast line-up rumours and confirmed contestants

It gained’t be lengthy now earlier than this 12 months’s I’m A Celebrity 2020 contestants enter the fortress and tackle among the hardest challenges of their life.

The present returns for its twentieth collection this November, and we’re anticipating nice issues.

With a model new I’m A Celebrity filming location, because the present strikes to Wales this 12 months as an alternative of its typical spot in Australia, it’s wanting like this 12 months may be probably the most watched collection but.

However whereas the situation may be totally different this 12 months, one factor we will at all times depend on in terms of I’m A Celebrity is the star studded line-up.

No names have been confirmed simply but, however rumours are rife about who may enter the jungle fortress this 12 months.

Former Strictly Come Dancing skilled AJ Pritchard lately addressed a doable I’m A Celebrity stint, following rumours he’d signed up for the present this 12 months.

Talking in an interview with The Solar, he hinted at making an attempt new issues this 12 months.

He mentioned: “I did 4 years of Strictly, which I completely cherished, nevertheless it was undoubtedly the best time for me to enterprise into new issues. Strictly wouldn’t permit a lot of issues to occur that I needed to occur, so it meant you do have to try this leap, and for me it’s not a threat, it’s one thing I’m obsessed with.”

Any celeb who does participate may face yet another problem than typical, with reviews suggesting that contestants might be required to quarantine for at the least two weeks earlier than coming into the fortress.

So, as we look ahead to the brand new collection to start out, right here’s all of the celebs who’ve been rumoured, together with who RadioTimes.com assume is in with a shot.

Christine Quinn

Netflix

The Promoting Sundown star has been tipped to seem on the ITV present, with the bookies slashing the percentages for her to enter the fortress.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes mentioned: “I’m A Celeb followers are satisfied Christine might be a a part of the subsequent line-up and the percentages definitely counsel that might be the case.”

Together with her glamorous LA life-style, and assortment of Louboutin heels, we’re not too certain how Christine will take to the Welsh fortress.

She makes fairly good TV although, so we wouldn’t say no!

Russell Watson

Getty Photographs

Musician Russell Watson wouldn’t say no to signing up for I’m A Celebrity. Throughout an interview on Steph’s Packed Lunch, the performer mentioned it’d be “pretty”.

When requested by the present’s host Steph McGovern if he was coming into the fortress, he mentioned: ““It’s humorous, as a result of I’ve been linked with so many issues over the past 20 years, if we return to 2002 consider it or not, I used to be linked to being the subsequent James Bond and all I used to be doing was a TV present to have a good time the music of the James Bond films, in order that wasn’t true. Lately everybody was writing to me on twitter about The Masked Singer as a result of everybody thought I used to be the hedgehog for some cause…”

Steph determined to query him additional, saying: “Coming again to the query, there are rumours that you simply’re going to receives a commission £100k for doing it, that’s alright isn’t it for a few days in a fortress?”

To which he responded: “Yeah it might be pretty! Not been paid for doing the rest this 12 months!…You’re pushing this aren’t you Steph.”

We wouldn’t say no both to that pay cheque!

Jessica Plummer



Getty



EastEnders star Jessica Plummer has been rumoured as a doable contestant on this 12 months’s collection, not lengthy after she departed the cleaning soap.

As reported by The Solar, a supply mentioned: “Cleaning soap stars at all times do effectively within the present, simply have a look at Jessica’s Enders’ predecessor Jacqueline Jossa final 12 months. Bosses are delighted to have the ability to persuade her to participate.

“It’s a nice transfer for each events as she’s simply left the cleaning soap and that is a nice alternative for her persona to be proven to hundreds of thousands.”

The actress performed Chantelle Atkins from March 2019 till she was killed off in September this 12 months. Plummer can be a former member of the lady group Neon Jungle, who achieved a high 10 album in 2014.

Keith Duffy

Former Boyzone member Keith Duffy is one identify who has been linked with a doable look on this 12 months’s collection.

Based on The Solar, a supply mentioned, “Keith has had Zoom conferences with I’m A Celebrity’s booker.

“For the reason that location moved from Australia to North Wales it’s been a little extra difficult to get individuals on board however the crew are assured they offered it effectively. Keith would make for a sensible campmate along with his superstar tales and his can-do perspective.”

The singer, who has additionally gained popularity of his appearing roles together with a stint on Coronation Avenue, has beforehand appeared on actuality collection together with Celebrity Huge Brother in 2001 and Splash! in 2014.

Tommy Fury

Getty Photographs

Tyson Fury’s youthful brother, Tommy, has been tipped to seem on I’m A Celebrity.

The fact star, who is legendary for showing on ITV’s Love Island in 2019, has been given odds of 2-5 by Betway to hitch the present.

Betway’s Chad Yeomans advised Mirror on-line: “Love Island’s Tommy Fury is odds-on at 2/5 to be battling his method by means of bushtucker trials on this 12 months’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Right here!”

Vernon Kay

Apparently Vernon Kay has been approached a couple of instances to participate, however in response to The Mirror, 2020 is the 12 months they’ve sealed the deal on him – and a hefty deal that’s, at a rumoured £250,000. A supply advised the publication: “Everybody’s so happy to have Vernon on board, he’s a pretty man, stuffed with down-to-earth northern appeal and excellent for the present.”

The Vivienne

She could have stormed to victory on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, nevertheless it appears The Vivienne has one other crown in her sights: the jungle crown. She spoke to Lorraine Kelly in July and advised her I’m A Celebrity is in her sights… “Are you aware what, I’ve by no means even thought of it actually however what a fully wonderful alternative that may be. I’m terrified of spiders however get me to that jungle, I’d do it! What a nice life alternative that I’m by no means going to get once more… I’m all for that!” We expect The Vivienne could be wonderful on I’m A Celebrity… pay attention up ITV!

Paul Merson

All eyes are on the previous Arsenal midfielder in the mean time who may very well be about to get a ticket within the I’m A Celebrity 2020 collection. Based on The Solar, Merson is “the jewel in ITV’s crown” and assume he may very well be the important thing to getting loads of viewers to the brand new instalment from the jungle.

A TV supply advised them: “Paul is actually eager to relaunch his TV profession and assume that is one of the best ways to do it after he’s seen what it has achieved for his mate Harry Redknapp.” They add it must be “price his whereas” by way of cash, so if the value is correct, we may see one other England star within the camp pretty quickly.

Carole Baskin

Calling all cool cats and tigers, as a result of Joe Unique’s nemesis Carole Baskin is the newest celeb to be linked to I’m A Celebrity…

Based on sources, Carole has been provided enormous cash to go Down Below on the finish of the 12 months after greater than 64 million households the world over watched her on Netflix’s Tiger King.

We all know one one that gained’t be too happy to see extra of The Huge Cat Rescue proprietor on display, however we’re completely right here for it!

Jason Manford

One other one that want to see Carole on the present is comic Jason Manford.

Throughout an look on Absolute Radio, the 39-year-old admitted he’d join the present if it meant having Carole as his campmate.

“If Carole Baskin leads to the jungle, I would enroll!” he mentioned.

Conor McGreggor

Sounds just like the MMA fighter may very well be swapping the ring for this 12 months’s fortress.

Conor – who leaves combating with a file of twenty-two wins and 4 losses – lately posted an emotional goodbye to the game on his Twitter account.

And now Ladbroke is tipping him 8/1 to participate within the present later this 12 months.

Jessica O’Reilly of Ladbrokes mentioned: “McGregor could be a field workplace signing if ITV bosses can afford him and he swaps the octagon for the jungle.”

Eric Cantona

The 53-year-old is greatest identified for taking part in for Manchester United, nevertheless it seems like he may very well be taking up the I’m A Celebrity… problem this 12 months as an alternative.

The present’s bosses have reportedly signed up the soccer legend for this 12 months’s collection.

Based on The Solar, the present’s huge boss Richard Cowles mentioned: “I similar to the concept of Eric Cantona speaking in French and developing with actually profound issues. That will be actually good.”

Beverley Callard

She’s been entertaining ITV viewers as Corrie’s Liz McDonald for many years now, so it’s no shock that I’m A Celeb bosses are eager to have Beverley on the present. And the favored actress has extra free time in her diary now, after lately leaving the cleaning soap.

Hearsay has it, she has already been in ‘digital talks’ to seem on this 12 months’s I’m a Celeb, and some sources declare she has already signed on the dotted line.

A supply advised The Mirror: “Everybody was thrilled when Bev mentioned sure, she is such a well-loved ITV face.”

has contacted ITV concerning the hearsay, however a consultant declined to remark.

John Barnes

Most celebs are fairly coy when requested if they might join a stint on the present, however ex-England footballer John Barnes is completely happy to confess he’s eager to participate.

“I’ve achieved a few reveals – I’ve been on Household Fortunes and The Brightest Household,” he advised RadioTimes.com. “I did Strictly Come Dancing 10 years in the past, however Dancing on Ice with my age and the accidents I’ve had, I don’t assume so. The Jungle could be good – I may lose some weight, sit round and do nothing!”

John additionally took half in ITV hit actuality present Harry’s Heroes: The Full English, during which former King of the Jungle Harry Redknapp tried to get former footballers again into form.

In addition to boasting a formidable actuality TV CV, John is well-known for being outspoken, so would absolutely be a nice signing for the present. He was rumoured for the 2019 collection, may this be the 12 months he lastly makes it out to Australia?

Matt Baker

Signing one of many BBC’s best-loved presenters could be a actual coup for I’m A Celeb, however his identify is strongly linked to this 12 months’s collection.

It will definitely be enjoyable to see how the mild-mannered Countryfile presenter coped with the expertise, and now that Matt has left The One Present he might be searching for new tasks. He’s already achieved Strictly after all, coming second to Kara Tointon in 2010.

Essentially the most intriguing a part of this hearsay, is that Matt has admitted he wouldn’t rule out participating within the present. Chatting with Howdy! journal he mentioned, “I haven’t had any conversations but however I’m reluctant to say no to something with out having a good give it some thought.”

Music to the I’m A Celeb booker’s ears, you’ll assume…

Joe Sugg

TV producers are at all times making an attempt to draw youthful viewers to their reveals, and influencer Joe would convey a enormous teen viewers with him, similar to he did throughout his time on Strictly. As soon as the collection started he then proved fashionable with followers throughout the board, and that common enchantment would make him a dream signing for I’m a Celeb.

Whereas Joe has been busy dancing and planning a tour with girlfriend and Strictly accomplice Dianne Buswell, he’s nonetheless ready for an additional huge TV undertaking to come back his method. I’m A Celeb may very well be it.

However Joe has beforehand mentioned he’s unlikely to enroll in the present as a result of he’s anxious about dropping an excessive amount of weight. “I don’t assume I’d survive within the jungle, as a result of they reside on rice and beans. I’m so slim and I discover it arduous to placed on weight, so I don’t assume I’d final very lengthy within the jungle. I feel I’d waste away.”

Charles Ingram



Gareth Cattermole/Getty Photographs



ITV’s latest three-part drama Quiz received us all speaking concerning the Who Needs to be a Millionaire coughing scandal as soon as once more. The recognition of the collection, and the truth that the Ingrams are again within the highlight, has sparked rumours that the Main might be provided a place within the I’m A Celeb camp.

The Ingrams have at all times maintained that they’re harmless, and didn’t cheat in that fateful episode. They have been additionally topic to intense media scrutiny and some nastiness from the general public on the time. With the drama leaving us all uncertain what actually occurred, a stint within the jungle may very well be a welcome likelihood for Charles to clear his identify and change his public picture.

The bookies definitely anticipate him to enroll: on the finish of April Ladbrokes gave quick odds of simply 3/1 that he would participate within the present, calling him ‘the A1 selection for the subsequent collection.’

AJ Pritchard

Former Strictly professional AJ pulled out of this 12 months’s collection on the eleventh hour, having already been introduced for the 2020 present. He mentioned he needed to focus on different alternatives, together with presenting jobs along with his brother, Love Island star Curtis.

A go to to the I’m A Celebrity… fortress will surely assist him attain a new viewers and let individuals see the person behind the strikes.

AJ admits that, if he have been to enroll to the I’m A Celeb, he could be garbage on the Bush Tucker trials. Talking on Channel 4’s The Steph Present, he mentioned, “Nicely, let me put it like this, I’ve simply cleaned out the loft as my mum has a record of jobs for us to do. The quantity of spiders up there, I used to be screaming my head off. So, if something like that did occur, it might be hilarious – that’s for certain!”

AJ would be part of a lengthy record of former Strictly dancers who’ve appeared on I’m A Celeb, together with Ola Jordan, James Jordan, Brendan Cole and Vincent Simone.

Ronnie O’ Sullivan

I’m A Celeb at all times options one or two sporting legends within the line-up and Ronnie O’ Sullivan is showing on a lot of hearsay lists this 12 months.

The snooker professional has loved enormous success however has additionally made headlines away from the desk. He would make a nice campmate, however says he’s not prepared to enroll but.

Talking in 2018, Ronnie mentioned he gained’t go on the present whereas he nonetheless has the chance to take extra snooker titles. “I used to be invited onto I’m A Celeb this 12 months however I made a decision to place it on the back-burner. I’m certain in time I’ll give it a go. I would like to do it however not whenever you assume you may nonetheless win tournaments. It’s about snooker first.”

Nigel Farage

The politician may very well be set to enter the fortress this 12 months.

The Brexit Celebration chief has turned down presents earlier than as a way to give attention to Brexit, with one deal reportedly price £1 million, however with it now full, possibly 2020 may very well be the 12 months.

Quizzed on ITV’s This Morning lately, he mentioned: “Nicely, you by no means know!… I don’t know. The jungle have been after me a couple of instances, they’ve.”

Have been he to enter the jungle, Farage mentioned he had no doubts that he would find yourself dealing with each bushtucker trial.

“I’d be doing each bloomin’ trial there’s. As a result of the issue with having an opinion is, while some individuals love you, a lot don’t,” he laughed.

Now that it’s on house turf, it may not be so dangerous!

Lucy Fallon

The I’m A Celebrity line-up tends to incorporate a few of our fave cleaning soap stars.

Final 12 months, EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa gained, and in earlier years we’ve had Corrie’s Jennie McAlpine – who performs Fizz – and Hollyoaks’ Jorgie Porter.

So it’s seemingly we’ll be seeing some extra on this 12 months’s present – and it may very well be a good time for Lucy, given the truth that she lately left the cobbles.

“Lucy is bubbly, humorous, down-to-earth and recreation for a problem, so she is a nice match for I’m A Celebrity,” a supply revealed final 12 months.

Nonetheless, she turned it down as she labored on making ready her exit from the ITV cleaning soap.

However, with it now over may Lucy have extra time on her arms?

Jasmine Armfield

One other cleaning soap star who may make an look within the fortress, is EastEnders’ Jasmine Armfield.

Like Lucy, the 21-year-old lately left the BBC One cleaning soap, so it’d be a nice time for her to enroll.

Plus, she may give 2019 winner Jacqueline Jossa a name for some suggestions!

Phillip Schofield

He’s been rumoured to seem on the present earlier than, however may 2020 be the 12 months the This Morning host lastly takes the plunge and enter the fortress?

There’s no denying Phillip would make nice TV on the collection, after admitting that he wouldn’t have the ability to cope with the sound of a steel spoon on the steel bowls contestants should eat out of on the present.

We guess we’ll simply have to attend and see if he indicators on the dotted line…

Susanna Reid

The Good Morning host has hinted at showing on the present, after her fellow presenter Kate Garraway made her method into The Jungle final 12 months.

She was eager to strive on Kate’s camp hate throughout an episode of the breakfast present, and Kate joked that it may very well be her subsequent, to which she joked: “No, I might get too hangry!”

Piers Morgan

If not Susanna, it’s seemingly Piers himself may very well be off to the fortress location this 12 months.

Regardless of beforehand saying he wouldn’t, the Good Morning Britain presenter has admitted he’d do the present for the best cash.

Final 12 months, The Solar On-line advised how he demanded a whopping £5million on the present.

“Like I mentioned, £5 million and I’ll come and munch kangaroo testicles. Not a penny much less,” he mentioned. He named his worth after jungle hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly mentioned they might do something to make it occur.

However will Ant and Dec be keen to dig that deep into the pockets, with the very best paid payment reportedly being £600k.

Richard Madeley

Having reportedly turned down I’m a Celebrity earlier than participating in dystopian social-media actuality present The Circle, Madeley has now seemingly had a change of coronary heart earlier than the present.

“The explanation I’ve mentioned no shouldn’t be as a result of I don’t assume I’d be as much as it or something like that, it’s simply it’s a month – it’s a good month out of your life,” he advised RadioTimes.com.

“After I did the Circle I used to be solely out of circulation for a complete of seven or 8 days. And that was making an attempt sufficient to be sincere as a result of, like most individuals, I’m fairly busy and I’ve received a lot happening.

“So in the event that they ask me subsequent 12 months, I’ll give it some thought severely, however I’d actually should have a have a look at my diary actually and see how it might impression on what I do as a result of I’m a freelancer. I’d should give it some thought rigorously and see if I may make room for it.”

Jeremy Clarkson

The Grand Tour presenter seems eager to go Down Below and chow down on bull testicles and clear out the jungle camp dunny for £1000,000.

“All of us say no now as a result of we’ve all received jobs,” he mentioned on The Jonathan Ross Present. “In case you’re down the road and anyone mentioned, ‘Right here’s a hundred thousand kilos to go and eat some maggots,’ depend me in!

“Sure, I’d go and do it… After we’re outdated and in the best way, you may’t say. By no means say by no means to that!”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Right here! will air in a while ITV. In case you’re searching for extra to observe, take a look at our TV Information.