I’m a Celebrity 2020 cast line-up rumours and confirmed contestants

We might have simply topped our winner of I’m a Celebrity 2019, however at RadioTimes.com, we’re already wanting ahead to the subsequent sequence.

It might nonetheless be early days for us, however work for the I’m a Celeb casting staff for the next season just about begins as quickly because the winner is topped.

And whereas the hallowed line-up is stored (largely) below wraps till the present launches in November, the cast is just about all however confirmed as early as April.

So who has put their (cork) hat within the ring to participate in I’m a Celebrity 2020? Right here’s what we all know up to now…

Eric Cantona

The 53-year-old is finest identified for taking part in for Manchester United, but it surely feels like he may very well be swapping the soccer pitch for The Jungle.

The I’m A Celebrity… bosses have reportedly signed up the soccer legend for this yr’s sequence.

In response to The Solar, the present’s huge boss Richard Cowles mentioned: “I similar to the concept of Eric Cantona speaking in French and arising with actually profound issues. That may be actually good.”

Nigel Farage

The politician may very well be set to enter The Jungle this yr.

The Brexit Get together chief has turned down provides earlier than to be able to give attention to Brexit, with one deal reportedly price £1 million, however with it now full, perhaps 2020 may very well be the yr.

Quizzed on ITV’s This Morning lately, he mentioned: “Effectively, you by no means know!… I don’t know. The jungle have been after me a couple of occasions, they’ve.”

Have been he to enter the jungle, Farage mentioned he had no doubts that he would find yourself dealing with each bushtucker trial.

“I’d be doing each bloomin’ trial there’s. As a result of the issue with having an opinion is, while some folks love you, a lot don’t,” he laughed.

Lucy Fallon

The I’m A Celebrity line-up tends to incorporate a few of our fave cleaning soap stars.

Final yr, EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa gained, and in earlier years we’ve had Corrie’s Jennie McAlpine – who performs Fizz – and Hollyoaks’ Jorgie Porter.

So it’s doubtless we’ll be seeing some extra on this yr’s present – and it may very well be a good time for Lucy, given the truth that she lately left the cobbles.

“Lucy is bubbly, humorous, down-to-earth and sport for a problem, so she is a nice match for I’m A Celebrity,” a supply revealed final yr.

Nevertheless, she turned it down as she labored on making ready her exit from the ITV cleaning soap.

However, with it now over might Lucy have extra time on her palms?

Jasmine Armfield

One other cleaning soap star who might make an look in The Jungle, is EastEnders’ Jasmine Armfield.

Like Lucy, the 21-year-old lately left the BBC One cleaning soap, so it’d be a nice time for her to enroll.

Plus, she might give Jacqueline a name for some ideas!

Phillip Schofield

He’s been rumoured to seem on the present earlier than, however might 2020 be the yr the This Morning host lastly takes the plunge and goes Down Underneath?

There’s no denying Phillip would make nice TV on the sequence, after admitting that he wouldn’t be capable of take care of the sound of a steel spoon on the steel bowls contestants should eat out of on the present.

We guess we’ll simply have to attend and see if he indicators on the dotted line…

Susanna Reid

The Good Morning host has hinted at showing on the present, after her fellow presenter Kate Garraway made her means into The Jungle final yr.

She was eager to strive on Kate’s camp hate throughout an episode of the breakfast present, and Kate joked that it may very well be her subsequent, to which she joked: “No, I might get too hangry!”

Piers Morgan

If not Susanna, it’s doubtless Piers himself may very well be off to Australia.

Regardless of beforehand saying he wouldn’t, the Good Morning Britain presenter has admitted he’d do the present for the fitting cash.

Final yr, The Solar On-line informed how he demanded a whopping £5million on the present.

“Like I mentioned, £5 million and I’ll come and munch kangaroo testicles. Not a penny much less,” he mentioned. He named his worth after jungle hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly mentioned they’d do something to make it occur.

However will Ant and Dec be prepared to dig that deep into the pockets, with the very best paid payment reportedly being £600okay.

Richard Madeley

Having reportedly turned down I’m a Celebrity earlier than participating in dystopian social-media actuality present The Circle, Madeley has now seemingly had a change of coronary heart earlier than the present.

“The explanation I’ve mentioned no isn’t as a result of I don’t suppose I’d be as much as it or something like that, it’s simply it’s a month – it’s a good month out of your life,” he informed RadioTimes.com.

“Once I did the Circle I used to be solely out of circulation for a whole of seven or eight days. And that was making an attempt sufficient to be trustworthy as a result of, like most individuals, I’m fairly busy and I’ve obtained a lot happening.

“So in the event that they ask me subsequent yr, I’ll give it some thought significantly, however I’d actually should have a take a look at my diary actually and see how it will affect on what I do as a result of I’m a freelancer. I’d should give it some thought rigorously and see if I might make room for it.”

The Grand Tour presenter seems eager to move Down Underneath and chow down on bull testicles and clear out the jungle camp dunny for £1000,000.

“All of us say no now as a result of we’ve all obtained jobs,” he mentioned on The Jonathan Ross Present. “For those who’re down the road and someone mentioned, ‘Right here’s a hundred thousand kilos to go and eat some maggots,’ rely me in!

“Sure, I’d go and do it… After we’re outdated and in the way in which, you possibly can’t say. By no means say by no means to that!”

I’m a Celeb launches on ITV in 2020