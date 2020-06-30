I’m a Celebrity 2020 cast line-up rumours and confirmed contestants

We could have simply topped our winner of I’m a Celebrity 2020, however at RadioTimes.com, we’re already wanting ahead to the subsequent collection.

It might nonetheless be early days for us, however work for the I’m a Celeb casting group for the next season just about begins as quickly because the winner is topped.

And whereas the hallowed line-up is stored (largely) underneath wraps till the present launches in November, the cast is just about all however confirmed as early as April – however we gained’t discover it out till later within the 12 months.

So who has put their (cork) hat within the ring to participate in I’m a Celebrity 2020? Right here’s what we all know up to now…

Carole Baskin

Calling all cool cats and tigers, as a result of Joe Unique’s nemesis Carole Baskin is the newest celeb to be linked to I’m A Celebrity…

Based on sources, Carole has been provided large cash to go Down Underneath on the finish of the 12 months after greater than 64 million households internationally watched her on Netflix’s Tiger King.

We all know one one that gained’t be too happy to see extra of The Massive Cat Rescue proprietor on display screen, however we’re completely right here for it!

Jason Manford

One other one that wish to see Carole in The Jungle is comic Jason Manford.

Throughout an look on Absolute Radio, the 39-year-old admitted he’d join the present if it meant having Carole as his campmate.

“If Carole Baskin results in the jungle, I would join!” he mentioned.

Conor McGreggor

Sounds just like the MMA fighter might be swapping the ring for The Jungle.

Conor – who leaves preventing with a document of 22 wins and 4 losses – just lately posted an emotional goodbye to the game on his Twitter account.

And now Ladbroke is tipping him 8/1 to go Down Underneath later this 12 months.

Jessica O’Reilly of Ladbrokes mentioned: “McGregor can be a field workplace signing if ITV bosses can afford him and he swaps the octagon for the jungle.”

Eric Cantona

The 53-year-old is greatest identified for enjoying for Manchester United, however it seems like he might be swapping the soccer pitch for The Jungle.

The I’m A Celebrity… bosses have reportedly signed up the soccer legend for this 12 months’s collection.

Based on The Solar, the present’s huge boss Richard Cowles mentioned: “I similar to the thought of Eric Cantona speaking in French and developing with actually profound issues. That will be actually good.”

Beverley Callard

She’s been entertaining ITV viewers as Corrie’s Liz McDonald for many years now, so it’s no shock that I’m A Celeb bosses are eager to have Beverley on the present. And the favored actress has extra free time in her diary now, after just lately leaving the cleaning soap.

Hearsay has it, she has already been in ‘digital talks’ to look on this 12 months’s I’m a Celeb, and some sources declare she has already signed on the dotted line.

A supply informed The Mirror: “Everybody was thrilled when Bev mentioned sure, she is such a well-loved ITV face.”

has contacted ITV concerning the hearsay, however a consultant declined to remark.

John Barnes

Most celebs are fairly coy when requested if they’d join a stint within the jungle, however ex-England footballer John Barnes is completely satisfied to confess he’s eager to participate.

“I’ve achieved a few reveals – I’ve been on Household Fortunes and The Brightest Household,” he informed RadioTimes.com. “I did Strictly Come Dancing 10 years in the past, however Dancing on Ice with my age and the accidents I’ve had, I don’t suppose so. The Jungle can be good – I might lose some weight, sit round and do nothing!”

John additionally took half in ITV hit actuality present Harry’s Heroes: The Full English, wherein former King of the Jungle Harry Redknapp tried to get former footballers again into form.

In addition to boasting a formidable actuality TV CV, John is well-known for being outspoken, so would absolutely be a nice signing for the present. He was rumoured for the 2019 collection, might this be the 12 months he lastly makes it out to Australia?

Matt Baker

Signing one of many BBC’s best-loved presenters can be a actual coup for I’m A Celeb, however his identify is strongly linked to this 12 months’s collection.

It will actually be enjoyable to see how the mild-mannered Countryfile presenter coped with the expertise, and now that Matt has left The One Present he will likely be in search of new initiatives. He’s already achieved Strictly in fact, coming second to Kara Tointon in 2010.

Essentially the most intriguing a part of this hearsay, is that Matt has admitted he wouldn’t rule out collaborating within the present. Talking to Hi there! journal he mentioned, “I haven’t had any conversations but however I’m reluctant to say no to something with out having a good give it some thought.”

Music to the I’m A Celeb booker’s ears, you’d suppose…

Joe Sugg

TV producers are all the time making an attempt to draw youthful viewers to their reveals, and influencer Joe would carry a large teen viewers with him, similar to he did throughout his time on Strictly. As soon as the collection started he then proved standard with followers throughout the board, and that common attraction would make him a dream signing for I’m a Celeb.

Whereas Joe has been busy dancing and planning a tour with girlfriend and Strictly accomplice Dianne Buswell, he’s nonetheless ready for an additional huge TV undertaking to come back his means. I’m A Celeb might be it.

However Joe has beforehand mentioned he’s unlikely to enroll in the present as a result of he’s anxious about shedding an excessive amount of weight. “I don’t suppose I’d survive within the jungle, as a result of they stay on rice and beans. I’m so slim and I discover it onerous to placed on weight, so I don’t suppose I’d final very lengthy within the jungle. I feel I’d waste away.”

Charles Ingram



Gareth Cattermole/Getty Photographs



ITV’s latest three-part drama Quiz acquired us all speaking concerning the Who Needs to be a Millionaire coughing scandal as soon as once more. The recognition of the collection, and the truth that the Ingrams are again within the highlight, has sparked rumours that the Main will likely be provided a place within the I’m A Celeb camp.

The Ingrams have all the time maintained that they’re harmless, and didn’t cheat in that fateful episode. They had been additionally topic to intense media scrutiny and some nastiness from the general public on the time. With the drama leaving us all uncertain what actually occurred, a stint within the jungle might be a welcome likelihood for Charles to clear his identify and change his public picture.

The bookies actually anticipate him to enroll: on the finish of April Ladbrokes gave quick odds of simply 3/1 that he would participate within the present, calling him ‘the A1 alternative for the subsequent collection.’

AJ Pritchard

Former Strictly professional AJ pulled out of this 12 months’s collection on the eleventh hour, having already been introduced for the 2020 present. He mentioned he wished to focus on different alternatives, together with presenting jobs along with his brother, Love Island star Curtis.

A go to to the Jungle would definitely assist him attain a new viewers and let folks see the person behind the strikes.

AJ admits that, if he had been to enroll to the I’m A Celeb, he can be garbage on the Bush Tucker trials. Talking on Channel 4’s The Steph Present, he mentioned, “Effectively, let me put it like this, I’ve simply cleaned out the loft as my mum has a checklist of jobs for us to do. The quantity of spiders up there, I used to be screaming my head off. So, if something like that did occur, it could be hilarious – that’s for positive!”

AJ would be part of a lengthy checklist of former Strictly dancers who’ve appeared on I’m A Celeb, together with Ola Jordan, James Jordan, Brendan Cole and Vincent Simone.

Ronnie O’ Sullivan

I’m A Celeb all the time options one or two sporting legends within the line-up and Ronnie O’ Sullivan is showing on a lot of hearsay lists this 12 months.

The snooker professional has loved large success however has additionally made headlines away from the desk. He would make a nice campmate, however says he’s not prepared to enroll but.

Talking in 2018, Ronnie mentioned he gained’t go on the present whereas he nonetheless has the chance to take extra snooker titles. “I used to be invited onto I’m A Celeb this 12 months however I made a decision to place it on the back-burner. I’m positive in time I’ll give it a go. I would like to do it however not while you suppose you’ll be able to nonetheless win tournaments. It’s about snooker first.”

Nigel Farage

The politician might be set to enter The Jungle this 12 months.

The Brexit Occasion chief has turned down affords earlier than to be able to deal with Brexit, with one deal reportedly price £1 million, however with it now full, possibly 2020 might be the 12 months.

Quizzed on ITV’s This Morning just lately, he mentioned: “Effectively, you by no means know!… I don’t know. The jungle have been after me a couple of occasions, they’ve.”

Had been he to enter the jungle, Farage mentioned he had no doubts that he would find yourself dealing with each bushtucker trial.

“I’d be doing each bloomin’ trial there may be. As a result of the issue with having an opinion is, while some folks love you, a lot don’t,” he laughed.

Lucy Fallon

The I’m A Celebrity line-up tends to incorporate a few of our fave cleaning soap stars.

Final 12 months, EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa gained, and in earlier years we’ve had Corrie’s Jennie McAlpine – who performs Fizz – and Hollyoaks’ Jorgie Porter.

So it’s probably we’ll be seeing some extra on this 12 months’s present – and it might be a good time for Lucy, given the truth that she just lately left the cobbles.

“Lucy is bubbly, humorous, down-to-earth and sport for a problem, so she is a nice match for I’m A Celebrity,” a supply revealed final 12 months.

Nevertheless, she turned it down as she labored on getting ready her exit from the ITV cleaning soap.

However, with it now over might Lucy have extra time on her arms?

Jasmine Armfield

One other cleaning soap star who might make an look in The Jungle, is EastEnders’ Jasmine Armfield.

Like Lucy, the 21-year-old just lately left the BBC One cleaning soap, so it’d be a nice time for her to enroll.

Plus, she might give Jacqueline a name for some ideas!

Phillip Schofield

He’s been rumoured to look on the present earlier than, however might 2020 be the 12 months the This Morning host lastly takes the plunge and goes Down Underneath?

There’s no denying Phillip would make nice TV on the collection, after admitting that he wouldn’t be capable to cope with the sound of a steel spoon on the steel bowls contestants need to eat out of on the present.

We guess we’ll simply have to attend and see if he indicators on the dotted line…

Susanna Reid

The Good Morning host has hinted at showing on the present, after her fellow presenter Kate Garraway made her means into The Jungle final 12 months.

She was eager to strive on Kate’s camp hate throughout an episode of the breakfast present, and Kate joked that it might be her subsequent, to which she joked: “No, I might get too hangry!”

Piers Morgan

If not Susanna, it’s probably Piers himself might be off to Australia.

Regardless of beforehand saying he wouldn’t, the Good Morning Britain presenter has admitted he’d do the present for the suitable cash.

Final 12 months, The Solar On-line informed how he demanded a whopping £5million on the present.

“Like I mentioned, £5 million and I’ll come and munch kangaroo testicles. Not a penny much less,” he mentioned. He named his value after jungle hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly mentioned they’d do something to make it occur.

However will Ant and Dec be prepared to dig that deep into the pockets, with the very best paid charge reportedly being £600ok.

Richard Madeley

Having reportedly turned down I’m a Celebrity earlier than collaborating in dystopian social-media actuality present The Circle, Madeley has now seemingly had a change of coronary heart earlier than the present.

“The explanation I’ve mentioned no isn’t as a result of I don’t suppose I’d be as much as it or something like that, it’s simply it’s a month – it’s a good month out of your life,” he informed RadioTimes.com.

“After I did the Circle I used to be solely out of circulation for a whole of seven or Eight days. And that was making an attempt sufficient to be sincere as a result of, like most individuals, I’m fairly busy and I’ve acquired a lot happening.

“So in the event that they ask me subsequent 12 months, I’ll give it some thought significantly, however I’d actually need to have a take a look at my diary actually and see how it could impression on what I do as a result of I’m a freelancer. I’d need to give it some thought rigorously and see if I might make room for it.”

The Grand Tour presenter seems eager to go Down Underneath and chow down on bull testicles and clear out the jungle camp dunny for £1000,000.

“All of us say no now as a result of we’ve all acquired jobs,” he mentioned on The Jonathan Ross Present. “If you happen to’re down the road and someone mentioned, ‘Right here’s a hundred thousand kilos to go and eat some maggots,’ rely me in!

“Sure, I’d go and do it… After we’re outdated and in the way in which, you’ll be able to’t say. By no means say by no means to that!”

I’m a Celeb launches on ITV in 2020