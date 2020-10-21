I’m A Celebrity 2020 release date | when it begins, UK location & cast

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Right here continues to be going forward this yr, regardless of manufacturing on the hit actuality collection being difficult by current developments within the coronavirus pandemic.

It had beforehand been introduced that the present can be swapping Australia’s New South Wales for the UK’s North Wales, in mild of journey restrictions at present being imposed.

Nevertheless, these plans have been thrown into doubt as soon as extra when it emerged that Wales can be going right into a so-called firebreak lockdown to battle rising infections.

Many I’m A Celebrity followers have been understandably anxious that the present may very well be pressured to halt manufacturing or scrap plans for the upcoming collection altogether.

Thankfully, this has since confirmed to not be the case, with filming nonetheless anticipated to happen on the historic Gwrych Fort, a markedly totally different I’m A Celebrity filming location to the Australian jungle.

The Gwrych Fort Belief mentioned in a tweet: “Following the announcement at the moment from the First Minister, the overriding message is that filming CAN proceed in Wales offering associated exercise can’t be undertaken from dwelling, and there may be full compliance with Welsh regulation. We can not wait to see I’m A Celebrity on our screens!”

Whereas ITV are but to announce who might be heading into the competitors this yr, there are many rumours flying round in regards to the I’m A Celebrity line-up and RadioTimes.com is protecting monitor of all of them.

So what can viewers anticipate from the upcoming collection? Right here’s every part you’ll want to know.

When will I’m A Celebrity air in 2020?

ITV has confirmed that I’m A Celebrity might be returning for its twentieth collection in November, with the well-known line-up staying in a “fort” based mostly in North Wales.

Because of the coronavirus, campmates received’t be flying out to Australia to the place the present is normally filmed.

As an alternative, the present might be broadcast stay each evening from a ruined fort within the countryside.

Talking of the modifications, ITV’s Director of Tv, Kevin Lygo mentioned: “We introduced final week that we have been doing all we might to make the collection and I’m thrilled that we are able to deliver the present to viewers albeit not within the jungle. Now we have an important workforce each on and off display screen and I do know they are going to produce a massively entertaining collection”.

Whereas it’s not solely clear which autumn month we’ll be seeing Ant and Dec on our screens once more, we’d normally anticipate to see I’m A Celeb on display screen in November. That being mentioned, lockdown has thrown all of our favorite reveals into chaos.

Lygo had beforehand admitted he was trying into alternate options in case the collection can’t go forward.

The place will I’m A Celebrity 2020 UK be filmed?

Resulting from journey restrictions attributable to the present pandemic, the location for the ITV present has been modified to the UK this yr.

A group of courageous celebrities might be heading to the brand new I’m A Celebrity filming location on the the historic Gwrych Fort in Abergele, North Wales – and in case you’re questioning how the Wales lockdown will influence I’m a Celebrity 2020, the excellent news is that movie and TV shoots might be allowed to proceed below the non permanent lockdown guidelines, which comes into drive on Friday twenty third October.

The fort boasts gorgeous views of the Welsh countryside from a tree-lined hillside overlooking the Irish sea, sprawling throughout 250 acres of gardens and grounds.

Former contestant Jennie McAlpine just lately instructed RadioTimes.com that she’d a lot choose this location, as she feared Australia was going to be “too sizzling” when she signed up the present.

The actress who appeared on the present in 2016, mentioned: “That might have been ideally suited for me that location as a result of I’m a purple head so it was an actual fear going to Australia. That was one among my greatest fears that it’s going to be too sizzling.”

The collection can even be filmed at Manorafon Farm Park in North Wales, which is close by Gwrych Fort.

The second location has given some clue away on the kind of trials viewers can anticipate to see on the present, as the location is thought of internet hosting a spread of animals together with meerkats and llamas.

How will I’m A Celebrity 2020 be totally different this yr?

We’re utilizing to seeing the celebs taking over challenges within the warmth and being made to eat some very unique stuff whereas Down Underneath, however given the change of location, it’s anticipated that there’ll be plenty of modifications to the collection.

The producers are, nevertheless, eager to maintain the texture as regular as attainable.

Cowles mentioned: “We’re all actually excited a few UK model of I’m A Celebrity. Whereas it will definitely be totally different producing the present from the UK, the identical tone and really feel will stay. ”

I’m A Celebrity 2020 cast and line-up

It’s too early for names to be confirmed, however plenty of rumours are swirling already as to who might be within the I’m A Celeb 2020 line-up.

Beverley Callard, aka Corrie’s Liz Macdonald, coughing main Charles Ingram and ex-footballer Eric Cantona are apparently all in digital talks to look on this yr’s present.

The 2019 line-up was arguably one of many present’s weaker casts, with no headline-grabbing bust-ups or romances.

Producers might be eager to make up for that with an explosive and thrilling set of campmates in 2020. They’ll even be hoping that massive stars pressured to place their careers on maintain throughout lockdown might be eager to return out and play.

Is there a trailer for I’m a Celebrity 2020?

ITV launched the primary promo for I’m A Celeb after the ultimate of Britain’s Obtained Expertise – a skit by which Ant and Dec don’t appear to grasp they’re filming in North Wales this yr and never New South Wales.

Filmed in Llandovery in Carmarthenshire, the trailer reveals Ant and Dec strolling via the Welsh countryside with a map of Australia – “this place seems to be nothing like my map” – after attempting to pay a Welsh-speaking taxi driver in dingo {dollars}.

Who’re the hosts of I’m a Celebrity in 2020?

When Holly Willoughby stuffed in for Ant McPartlin in 2018, many puzzled if she could be given a everlasting internet hosting position on the present.

However 2019 proved to be enterprise as traditional and we’re anticipating Ant and Dec to current the present once more in 2020.

Who received I’m A Celebrity in 2019?

Former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa was topped Queen of the Jungle final yr, beating campmates together with Andy Whyment, Roman Kemp, Kate Garraway, Nadine Coyle and Caitlin Jenner.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Right here! is anticipated to return in December this yr. To see what’s on proper now, bear in mind to take a look at our TV Information.