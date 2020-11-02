I’m A Celebrity 2020 start date confirmed

The upcoming I’m A Celebrity 2020 will start this month regardless of the upcoming nationwide lockdown, ITV has confirmed.

The broadcaster introduced at this time that the fact sequence, which shall be filmed in north Wales this 12 months, will kick off on Sunday fifteenth November at 9pm.

Whereas the long-running present normally sees celebrities camped out in Australia for 3 weeks, the 2020 sequence is ready to happen in Abergele’s Gwrych Fort after COVID-19 made travelling Down Underneath unviable.

I’m A Celeb’s start date was thrown into jeopardy in October, when Wales introduced its ‘fire-break’ nationwide lockdown in the direction of the tip of the month.

Nevertheless, Gwrych Fort’s Twitter account reassured followers, confirming filming would have the ability to proceed in Wales in full compliance with Welsh legislation as manufacturing pertains to exercise which can’t be undertaken from residence.

Forward of the upcoming sequence, I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec took half of their first Bushtucker Trial after mocking celebrities as they’ve taken on the gruelling challenges for the final 18 years.

The duo tweeted on Sunday: “We lastly obtained talked into doing a #BushtuckerTrial…Don’t ask how however relaxation assured it was as hideous as we thought!”

