I’m a Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec head on location to the castle in North Wales

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Right here! hosts Ant and Dec have stoked pleasure for brand new collection by taking a selfie beneath a historic castle signal en-route to the filming location in North Wales Wales.

“Fast journey to Wales in search of the #imaceleb castle. If solely there was a signal…” they joked.

Fast journey to Wales in search of the #imaceleb castle. If solely there was a signal… ???????????????????????????????? @ITV pic.twitter.com/MyT3OkrJrr — antanddec (@antanddec) September 30, 2020

ITV just lately confirmed that I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Right here! can be filmed at the historic Gwrych Castle in Abergele, in North Wales.

Richard Cowles, Director of Leisure at ITV Studios stated: “We pulled out all the stops to attempt and make the collection occur in Australia. Sadly, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and regardless of us many various contingencies, it turned obvious that it simply wasn’t potential for us to journey and make the present.”

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Right here! had additionally arrange an additional camp at close by Gwrych Castle, at Manorafon Farm Park, which boasts a menagerie of animals, a clue to what kind of trials the celebrities could also be dealing with this 12 months.

It’s not but clear when I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Right here! will begin manufacturing or, in reality, when it can premiere, however the selfie would recommend the pre-production is properly underway.

One other clue is the duo’s apparel: their safari fits indicate this 12 months’s collection will function animal antics, whereas the compass round Ant’s neck may point out the trials will embrace searches. It’s all conjecture, after all!

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Right here! is due to return in the autumn and whereas it normally broadcasts on ITV in late November and early December this 12 months’s collection may be very totally different.

An added complication is that the county borough of Conwy goes into a native lockdown on Thursday, 1st October, in accordance to Wales On-line.

New native lockdown guidelines imply folks is not going to be allowed to enter or depart the Conwy county borough space with out a “affordable excuse”, reminiscent of going to work, and will now not have the option to type, or be in, an prolonged family or bubble.

The foundations are reviewed each fortnight.

Whilst you’re ready go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight, or try our information to new TV exhibits 2020 to discover out what’s airing this autumn and past.