I’m a Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec undertake “hideous” Bushtucker Trial

They’ve been hosts of I’m a Celebrity for arising 20 seasons, mercilessly mocking celebrities who’ve been gunged, plunged, forced-fed bugs and usually brutalised by the Bushtucker Trials, however lastly Ant and Dec have skilled what it’s wish to undertake one.

It’s honest to say, they didn’t prefer it one bit.

They tweeted: “We lastly bought talked into doing a #BushertuckerTrial … Don’t ask how however relaxation assured it was as hideous as we thought!”

Properly, we did it. We lastly bought talked into doing a #BushertuckerTrial ???????? Don’t ask how however relaxation assured it was as hideous as we thought! See the complete trial, and take a look again at 19 sequence of #ImACeleb, on A Jungle Story, 8:10pm subsequent Sunday, eighth Nov on @ITV @WeAreSTV ???????????? pic.twitter.com/55qmQGQGpB — antanddec (@antanddec) November 1, 2020

It’s not clear which trial Ant and Dec needed to endure however on nearer inspection we will undoubtedly see maggots and slugs and it appears as if Dec has worn the worst of no matter they’ve gone by way of.

I’m a Celebrity followers will be capable of watch them endure the trial on A Jungle Story subsequent Sunday eighth November on ITV and STV, which suggests the premiere of the brand new sequence of the much-loved autumn leisure present is shut at hand.

Presumably the next Sunday, fifteenth November?

The newest data from the Welsh Authorities signifies that manufacturing may go forward on I’m a Celebrity season 20 regardless of the two-week “circuit break” lockdown the nation is at present beneath.

I’m a Celebrity might be filmed at Gwrych Fort in North Wales and the citadel’s belief stated in a tweet: “Following the announcement as we speak from the First Minister, the overriding message is that filming CAN proceed in Wales offering associated exercise can’t be undertaken from dwelling, and there may be full compliance with Welsh legislation. We can not wait to see I’m A Celebrity on our screens!”

I’m a Celebrity wouldn’t be affected by the month-long lockdown which fits into impact in England from Thursday fifth November.

Whilst you’re ready go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight, or try our information to new TV exhibits 2020 to seek out out what’s airing this autumn and past.