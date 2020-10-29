I’m a Celebrity reportedly signs ex EastEnders star Shane Richie

Former EastEnders star Shane Richie will reportedly be among the many campmates once I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Right here! premieres subsequent month at Gwrych Fort in North Wales.

The Solar has reported that the onetime landlord of The Queen Vic will go into quarantine for 2 weeks forward of the beginning of I’m a Celebrity in November.

The ever-popular star, 56, has performed Alfie Moon on the BBC One cleaning soap in three stints between 2002 and 2019 and in addition appeared in a spin-off sequence Kat & Alfie: Redwater, co-starring Jessie Wallace.

His look on I’m a Celebrity can be a huge drawcard for the long-running ITV sequence.

An insider instructed The Solar: “ITV have all the time needed Shane for the jungle however with panto not taking place this yr and different work alternatives much less doubtless, he determined this was the time to make the leap. Going to North Wales is much less of a enormous dedication than flying midway the world over, too, so he jumped on the likelihood.

“He’s already being talked about by manufacturing as an early favorite as he’s such a likeable bloke and identified to tens of millions of cleaning soap followers. ITV are delighted they’ve managed to persuade him to participate.”

Richie’s look will add to the ever-growing record of EastEnders stars who’ve appeared on I’m a Celebrity, together with three previous winners: Charlie Brooks (2012), Joe Swash (2009) and the reigning queen of the jungle Jacqueline Jossa.

The tabloid additionally reviews that latest EastEnders star Jessica Plummer (Chantelle Atkins) may even be among the many contestants once I’m a Celebrity season 20 debuts.

We have now contacted I’m a Celebrity in regards to the story and can replace as extra data turns into out there.

When you’re ready go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight, or take a look at our information to new TV reveals 2020 to search out out what’s airing this autumn and past.