I’m A Celebrity star says rainy UK relocation will be “horrible” for contestants

Final 12 months’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Right here finalist Roman Kemp has revealed his ideas on this 12 months’s location change from the Australian jungle to a UK-based setting.

Talking to Digital Spy, the Capital Radio DJ stated that participating in I’m A Celebrity 2020 “in a nutshell, would be horrible”.

“It could make for nice telly, however my god it could be powerful,” he stated. “Some elements of Scotland are lovely and wonderful, however at the moment of 12 months, I’m undecided I’d wish to be doing that.”

He continued: “I feel there are days the place the solar does get you thru, so I feel have been they to have it in Scotland and never have any solar, the entire temper would actually simply grate.”

“It’s simply the vibe. Every time it rained, the vibe was completely different in camp, so it could positively change that.”

Nonetheless, Kemp added that he trusts the I’m A Celeb producers to ship good TV regardless of the transfer. “I’d at all times again the crew to make one thing unbelievable. Being part of that present was the very best manufacturing I’ve ever been part of.”

The DJ and presenter positioned third in final 12 months’s sequence of I’m A Celeb, with Coronation Avenue’s Andy Whyment coming in second and EastEnders’ Jacqueline Jossa successful the Queen of the Jungle title.

Final week, ITV introduced that this 12 months’s sequence of I’m A Celeb would be filmed within the UK for the primary time in 18 years as a result of ongoing coronavirus pandemic making it tough to journey to Australia.

In line with The Solar, the 2020 cohort of celebrities will be tenting out in Grwych Citadel – a county home close to Abergele in North Wales.

Whereas ITV has not but confirmed the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up, rumoured to be becoming a member of the sequence are the likes of Love Island alum Tommy Fury, presenter Vernon Kay, Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne and Tiger King’s Carole Baskin.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Right here! will return to ITV later this 12 months. Should you’re wanting for extra to observe, try our TV Information.