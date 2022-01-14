I’m a woman, I will be able to combat, however may just now not get price ticket, as a result of I used to be OBC and may just now not pay bribe.

New Delhi : Congress has performed bets on women and girls for the Uttar Pradesh meeting elections. Celebration common secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has promised that her birthday celebration will give 40 % tickets to ladies within the Uttar Pradesh meeting elections. He additionally fulfilled his promise within the first record of 125 applicants launched on Thursday, by which 50 ladies were given tickets. However in conjunction with this a dispute has additionally joined the birthday celebration. Dr. Priyanka Maurya, the poster lady of Priyanka Gandhi’s ‘Woman Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’ marketing campaign, has alleged that bribes have been sought from her for tickets.Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: 2 MLAs of BJP’s best friend ‘Apna Dal’ surrender, will contest elections on SP price ticket?

Priyanka Maurya has accused the secretary of Congress Common Secretary Priyanka Gandhi of difficult a bribe for the price ticket. No longer simplest this, Priyanka Maurya says that she didn't get a Congress price ticket because of being OBC. He has made those allegations in a tweet. On this tweet, she mentioned that she has a video of difficult bribe, which she is going to free up lately i.e. on January 14. Priyanka Arya has accused Congress of rigging in price ticket distribution.

#girl_am_fight_could_m However I may just now not get the price ticket as a result of I used to be OBC and may just now not input. @priyankagandhi To GK Sandeep Singh. Day after today there’s a video with evidence, can be observed at the channel %.twitter.com/MqaC8XU2nP — Dr. Priyanka Maurya (@dpriyankamaurya) January 13, 2022

Nomination will get started from lately for the primary segment of elections in UP

In respond to his unique tweet, he tweeted and wrote that MLA Naresh Saini additionally needed to go away Congress because of victory within the birthday celebration. He mentioned, no person has the braveness to talk in opposition to the rigging happening within the birthday celebration referring to price ticket distribution. It’s value noting that Congress Common Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has mentioned giving extra illustration to ladies within the Uttar Pradesh Meeting elections this time. For this, he additionally ran a marketing campaign – ‘I will be able to combat,’ the principle face of this marketing campaign is Dr. Priyanka Maurya. Now this Priyanka Maurya has entered the fray to open the ballot of Congress.