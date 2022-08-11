“I’m ashamed”: Pumas goalkeeper confessed after being beaten by Barcelona

Barcelona thrashed the Pumas 6-0 in the dispute for the Joan Gamper trophy. Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea

With an eye on the Capital Classic of day eight of Opening 2022 of Liga MXlos Pumas from the National University are already in Mexican territory to prepare for their next commitment. However, the ravages of the win that Barcelona gave them in the frame of the game for the trophy John Gamper they continue.

This time it was the goalkeeper Julio Gonzalez, who defended the auriazul arch during the defeat, the one who spoke about it. Without make-up in his words, the footballer assured that he feels ashamed of being the goalkeeper to whom they scored six goals last Sunday on the grass of the Camp Nou.

“The reality is that we were passed over, Barcelona showed all the potential it has for this season. We were not fine, that is very clear. It is one of the best teams in the world and we were not at our level”, said the 31-year-old goalkeeper in an interview for ESPN.

The Joan Gamper trophy It is a title that is played as a friendly and that takes place annually prior to the start of the Spanish league championship with the Catalan team as the host. The rival of each edition is invited by the directive culé. For 2022, the chosen one was Pumas who became the second Mexican club to play it (and the second to lose by half a dozen goals after León in 2014).

“It’s a game that every goalkeeper wants to play because you know you’re going to have a lot of work. I got six goals, I’m ashamed. No goalkeeper likes to be scored six goals, but I tried to do my job as best as possible”, added González.

The meeting was a party for the local team because, in addition to the victory, it served to introduce the new elements to their fans and to say goodbye to one of their legends: Dani Alves, now defending the jacket of the university students. Precisely from the Brazilian, the goalkeeper rescued words that, in part, explained the result.

“Dani Alves commented: ‘these players have been preparing for this for years and all are selected nationals of their countries, It is a reflection of what world top football isl, if one day they want to be at that level, we must run at least what they run and train what they train’”, the goalkeeper recalled.

Now focused on the local tournament, with no more friendly matches ahead, Pumas will seek to focus on the objectives of the semester and will begin by facing their greatest rival, América. “On Saturday we have a rematch against the hated rival, it is the ideal match. The game against America is perfect to get our thorns out, “González launched.

The Capital Classic will take place next August 13 at 7:05 p.m. at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City, where both teams appear in need of a win given the poor start to the tournament.

