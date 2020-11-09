General News

Im Chang Jung Cracks Fans Up With His Hilarious Response To Charting Alongside BTS On Melon

November 9, 2020
Im Chang Jung despatched BTS a playful message after charting alongside the group on Melon!

On November 8, the veteran singer and actor took to Instagram to level out that his hit ballad “Love Ought to Not Be Harsh on You” was charting at No. 2 on Melon’s 24Hits chart, proper behind BTS’s “Dynamite” at No. 1.

Along with posting a screenshot of the chart, Im Chang Jung—who is known for his humorousness—additionally shared an previous picture that he took with BTS on the airport 5 years in the past. He humbly wrote within the caption, “Someday on the airport, about 5 or 6 years in the past, I bumped into… hehe. Then and now, it’s an honor to be subsequent to you, guys!!”

After including a coronary heart to point out his affection, he jokingly continued, “By the best way, hyung doesn’t care about rankings…..!! Ahem~~”

