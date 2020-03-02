Im claims first PGA Tour title with clutch play at Honda Classic

South Korean Im Sung-jae hit a sequence of grab footage down the stretch to clinch his first PGA Tour victory in style, a one-shot triumph on the Honda Classic in Florida on Sunday.
2 hours in the past
Sports activities
Depart a remark
South Korean Im Sung-jae hit a sequence of grab footage down the stretch to clinch his first PGA Tour victory in style, a one-shot triumph on the Honda Classic in Florida on Sunday.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment