“I’m going to leave it to God in his hands”: Joao Maleck, calm about the possibility of returning to prison

The forward has 5 goals in the current campaign (Photo: Twitter / Coras_fc)

Eleven months after being released from prison, the young footballer Joao Maleck continue to face justice for with the news taken the life of a couple newlyweds after colliding with them in their car in June 2019.

This Thursday, the forward of Coras FC of Nayarit, of the Premier League MX, had a audience in the Supreme Court of Justice in Guadalajara, Jalisco, after the family of the victims appealed their sentence to demand that his sentence be increased according to the law. Upon leaving, Maleck assured the press be calm despite the complicated outlook, as he said he was willing to repair the damage with the orphans of the couple.

However, he admitted that he doesn’t want to go back to prisonAlthough he will leave his future in the hands of God and the judicial authorities.

“For me it is complicated at 22 years old, but I am calm, because I will leave everything to God in his hands and whatever he decides I will accept. In accordance with the law, here they will resolve in favor of all “

Joao Maleck and his lawyer leaving the court (Photo: Twitter / Coras_fc)

The former player of Porto FC (Portugal) and Sevilla FC (Spain) pointed out that his life and that of his family has changed a lot since car crash, so he claimed to have a lot of feeling that people think that the death of Maria and Alexander did not weigh upon him.

“A lot of people see me in the field and say ‘oh he doesn’t care much or he forgot’, but everywhere I stop and listen to comments. For the same reason, in social networks I do not have, I closed all my social networks because there they spend it not only insulting me, I can tolerate many things, but my family, they mess with my family, with my loved ones and that yes me the truth hurts a lot “

Joao confirmed that you are not allowed to drive, as he has several months to go before he can be behind the wheel again, complying with the restrictions that the authority put on him. In addition, he said that he continues to sign every month in the Puerta Grande prison and attend psychology classes, where he has a personal trainer to overcome what he experienced.

After having played a season with him Deportivo Cafessa from Guadalajara, from the second division, a team that reopened the doors to him in Mexican soccer, Maleck received an opportunity with Coras FC, where he continues to train with more effort than before due to the commitment he made with the affected families.

Maleck during a training session with Coras FC de Nayarit (Photo: Twitter / Coras_fc)

It is worth mentioning that in this season the forward has scored five goals and his club is sub-leader of the Second Division of Mexico.

“It is clear to me that I have to start from scratch and thank God this tournament is going very well for me. I want to continue playing and be an example for others “

It will be until next Monday or Tuesday, when the resolution to confirm or modify the penalty imposed on the footballer, by the crime of homicide by way of guilt and damage to things that was three years, eight months and 15 days in prison.

Martha Álvarez-Ugena, mother of María Fernanda Peña Álvarez, who died during a road accident (Photo: EFE)



For its part, on October 21 Martha and Claudia Álvarez Ugena, mother and aunt of María Fernanda Peña, who died in the crash, filed a complaint with the Jalisco state authorities after receive alleged threats to drop the case of the Mexican soccer player

“We have found ourselves in the need to file a complaint dated October 21, 2021 derived from the threats that we have been subjected to on various occasions letting us know that if the case continues to move, it will take the hell out of them”

Dissatisfied with the granting of his freedom, the family managed on September 28 to get a state criminal judge to grant him a protection for a hearing to be held to review Maleck’s grievances, evaluate the sentence granted, request that the sentence be increased and that he serve his sentence in jail.

”We know that nothing is going to return Fernanda’s life, it is the greatest certainty we have and her absence is the most serious, heartbreaking and painful. That is why we seek to set a precedent and create awareness in our society. Enough of more deaths of innocents at the hands of drunk drivers, “he told the agency EFE.

