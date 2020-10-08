Im Joo Hwan And Yoo In Na Are A Couple With Secrets In “The Spies Who Loved Me”

MBC has shared a nearer take a look at Yoo In Na’s and Im Joo Hwan’s characters within the upcoming drama “The Spies Who Loved Me”!

“The Spies Who Loved Me” is a suspenseful romantic comedy a few girl who inadvertently will get caught up on this planet of espionage. Yoo In Na will star as Kang Ah Reum, a marriage gown designer who’s been married twice, and her former and present husbands each harbor many secrets and techniques. Eric will star as Kang Ah Reum’s first husband Jun Ji Hoon, a captivating and unpredictable undercover agent who works for Interpol. Im Joo Hwan performs her present husband Derek Hyun, who’s a company spy.

In the newly launched stills, Kang Ah Reum and Derek Hyun smile at one another sweetly, they usually seem like they’ve fallen deeply in love with one another. The stunning ambiance inside the house continues exterior, because the couple fortunately hyperlink arms.

Nevertheless, Derek Hyun’s expression adjustments as soon as he’s alone, hinting on the secrets and techniques he’s hiding from Kang Ah Reum. Viewers can sit up for the fascinating relationship between Kang Ah Reum and Derek Hyun as Jun Ji Hoon will get concerned.

Yoo In Na praised her co-star, saying, “Im Joo Hwan is all the time enjoyable and pleasant behind the scenes. The ambiance on set is nice, and I’m having fun with filming the drama.”

Im Joo Hwan commented, “I’ve been considering, ‘So that is what a romantic comedy is. As anticipated from Yoo In Na!’ Yoo In Na is portraying all of the charms of Kang Ah Reum completely, and we’re coordinating very naturally and comfortably because of her.”

“The Spies Who Loved Me” premieres on October 21 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

