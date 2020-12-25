Im Joo Hwan Says He Has No Regrets About Ending Of “The Spies Who Loved Me” + Shares What Genres He Wants To Try

Im Joo Hwan just lately participated in an interview with Maeil Enterprise Newspaper’s Star As we speak in regards to the finish of his drama “The Spies Who Loved Me.”

In “The Spies Who Loved Me,” a marriage costume designer named Kang Ah Reum (Yoo In Na) will get caught between her ex-husband, Jun Ji Hoon (Eric), and her present husband, Derek Hyun (Im Joo Hwan), who’re each spies working undercover.

On the finish of the drama, Derek Hyun is unable to decide on between his spouse and his mom and as a substitute disappears and fakes his demise. His spouse, Kang Ah Reum, reunites together with her ex-husband, Jun Ji Hoon, whereas his mom blames her crimes on her “lifeless” son and is launched by the police. Though many of the characters within the drama get a cheerful ending, Derek Hyun is the one one who doesn’t.

Im Joo Hwan mentioned, “I’m very glad with the ending. I believe that leaving is one possibility with a purpose to defend the one you’re keen on. I additionally suppose it’s love to acknowledge that you would be able to defend somebody and allow them to know. I believe that Derek Hyun selected to go this route on objective. In one in all his strains, he says, ‘I don’t wish to see Kang Ah Reum lose her confidence.’ Despite the fact that it damage him, he left with a purpose to defend Ah Reum. Ah Reum has given up on Derek Hyun and has moved on, however he desires her to not waver in her decisions. I believe that I might have acted the identical approach in his sneakers.”

He added, “I believe that he have to be fairly unhappy. If solely he wasn’t a spy, he may have lived fortunately with the folks round him.”

Im Joo Hwan additionally sketched out a potential future for his character. “As a substitute of pursuing income, I believe he would have grow to be a spy on the aspect of justice,” he mentioned. “Perhaps after a while passes, he can pull off one other huge operation with Jun Ji Hoon.”

He rated his personal performing within the drama as, “About 7 out of 10. I believe that if I attempted two or three extra romantic comedies, I may rise to 10 out of 10. Personally, I’m probably not choosy about genres. I want to strive one other historic drama once more. I’ve worn quite a lot of fits just lately, so I wish to play a personality who doesn’t put on fits.”

