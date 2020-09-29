Im Joo Hwan Shows Contrasting Charms In Upcoming Rom-Com “The Spies Who Loved Me” With Yoo In Na And Eric

MBC’s “The Spies Who Loved Me” launched new stills of Im Joo Hwan!

“The Spies Who Loved Me” is a suspenseful new romantic comedy a few lady who inadvertently will get caught up on the earth of espionage. Yoo In Na will star as Kang Ah Reum, a marriage costume designer who’s been married twice, to 2 husbands who each harbor many secrets and techniques. Shinhwa’s Eric will star as Kang Ah Reum’s first husband Jun Ji Hoon, a captivating and unpredictable undercover agent who works for Interpol, whereas Im Joo Hwan will play her second husband Derek Hyun, a very smart company spy with a aggressive streak.

Derek Hyun is a company spy who has disguised himself as a diplomat, and though he’s an endlessly candy husband to Kang Ah Reum, he’s additionally a chilly determine who gained’t hesitate at something for his enterprise. With the looks of Kang Ah Reum’s ex-husband, the world Derek Hyun has completely constructed will start to waver.

The newly launched stills reveal the 2 totally different sides of Derek Hyun. In the primary picture, Derek Hyun seems romantic and candy with the bouquet of flowers he’s purchased for his spouse. On prime of the charming gesture, he’s smiling like he couldn’t want for something extra. Nonetheless, the second nonetheless depicts Derek Hyun exuding a chilly aura together with his sharp gaze. With out his light expression, he has utterly remodeled right into a cold-hearted company spy. Though his emotions in the direction of Kang Ah Reum are real, Derek Hyun’s secretive air provides pressure to the story since he’s hiding his true id.

Moreover, Im Joo Hwan revealed his purpose for selecting to star within the drama. He shared, “Having finished a whole lot of dramas with components of melodramas or thrillers, I wished to strive performing in a romantic comedy. Above all, the character of Derek Hyun felt charismatic.” He continued, “Derek Hyun is a determine who doesn’t know a lot about love. By means of Kang Ah Reum, he’ll be taught what love is and why that’s love. It’s fascinating as a result of he’s a personality I can specific many feelings by way of.”

“The Spies Who Loved Me” premieres on October 21 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Im Joo Hwan in “Bride of the Water God” beneath:

