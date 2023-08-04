I’m Just Ken, Ryan Gosling’s Song About Barbie, Makes Its Debut On The Billboard Hot 100:

Except for Barbieland as well as the Billboard lists, he’s a ten everywhere else. “I’m Just Ken,” a joyful synth-rock classic from Barbie that begs you to experience the Kenergy, launched on the “Hot 100” at No. 87.

The song was written through Mark Ronson as well as sung by Ryan Gosling as a fragile blonde doll. It’s kind of like “Peaches” for Barbie, with Gosling singing regarding his relationship while he and the other Kens are having an existential crisis.

There is also a longer bridge that wouldn’t sound out of place on a Devo B-side, yet we’re getting off topic. Ronson told Vulture, “The Ken song revolves around this guy who just can’t get out of his own way.”

Movies Official Soundtrack “Barbie The Album” Also Debuted At No. 2 On Billboard 200:

“We all wear masks to impress other people, but all we truly desire to be was ourselves.” The music for the movie, Barbie: The Album, also opened at No. 2 upon the Billboard 200.

Gosling did more than just this song for the movie. He also did a version of Matchbox Twenty’s 1997 song “Push,” which he plays upon the guitar during a funny scene in the movie with other Kens like Simu Liu as well as Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Mark Ronson Was The Producer Of “I’m Just Ken”:

Mark Ronson, who made the song “I’m Just Ken,” told Vanity Fair a month ago that he quickly connected with Ken, or at least with the version of Ken that Ryan Gosling stars opposite Margot Robbie within the hit movie.

Ronson, who is 47 years old, told the magazine, “You really fall in love with this hapless yet immediately sympathetic figure.” The Grammy winner wrote the power song “I’m Just Ken” because he had an instant Ken-ection and couldn’t find a Ken within the sea of Barbies at the toy shop.

The executive producer of Barbie: The Album told Vanity Fair that the line “I’m just Ken/Anywhere else I’d be a 10” came to him “instantly” for one of the song’s lyrics.

“It just seemed funny,” said Ronson. “It was kind of sad, like, ‘This poor guy. He’s so hot, but no one wants to talk to him.'”

The Song Get Great Start Alongside 5.2 Million Plays Within US:

Billboard says that the song got off to a great start with 5.2 million plays in the US as well as 2,000 sales in its first week. Aside from that, the song is No. 4 on the Hot Rock Songs chart as well as No. 5 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart.

The song also got to No. 39 on the chart for digital song sales. I’m Just Ken wasn’t the first time Ryan Gosling has been on the charts. Within 2016, his song “City of Stars,” which was in the movie “La La Land,” also did well on the charts.

The Solo Version Of The Song Was No.1 Upon The Jazz Digital Song Chart:

The solo version of the song was No. 1 on the Jazz Digital Song Sales chart for two weeks. This showed how good Gosling’s voice is and how popular the song is. I’m Just Ken isn’t the last song Ryan Gosling wrote for the movie.

The skilled actor also did a cover of “Push,” which is played when Ken plays the guitar for Barbie later in the movie.

Ryan Gosling’s Song “I’m Just Ken” Was Based On Popular Barbie Line “She’s Barbie” :

The general Barbie record is at No. 2 Upon the Billboard 200 albums list, which is pretty cool. In the movie, Ryan Gosling’s song “I’m Just Ken” is based on the popular Barbie line “She’s everything.” He has no name.

It does a great job of showing that even though Ken has everything a man might desire, he still doesn’t have Barbie’s full attention.

Since the phrase was teased in a single of the teases, it inspired people to make funny jokes. People on social media have come up with creative ways to use the term in real life.

Ranson Was Surprised Because Greta Liked The Song:

Greta liked the test song right away, which surprised Ranson. She then showed the song to Ryan Gosling, who liked it just as much as she did.

He felt so strongly about the words that he was interested in singing them in the movie. Then, Gerwig changed a certain scene by requesting Ronson to make a score that would take them right into the song.