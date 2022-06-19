“I’m leaving the national team”: Neymar’s confession that surprised one of the Brazilian figures

Neymar could be playing his last matches with the Brazilian team (Reuters)

surprise in Brazil five months before the start of Qatar World Cup, contest to which the South American team arrives as one of the top candidates to win the trophy. It is that during these hours the statements of Rodrygo Goesplayer of Real Madridwho revealed a private dialogue he had recently with Neymarfigure of the team that Tite drives.

According to the young forward of 21 years, the player of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) He has decided to leave his country’s team soon. Although he will dispute the world Cup which will be held from November 21, the scorer does not have in mind to continue wearing the verdeamarella for much longer and has even already chosen who should be his successor.

In his participation in the podcast PodPah, Rodrygo spoke about his talk with Ney: “Neymar told me: ‘I’m leaving the national team and number 10 is yours’. She didn’t even know what to say to him. He was embarrassed, I laughed and didn’t even know what to say properly. I told him that he has to play a little more, that I didn’t want to now and stuff. And then she started laughing.”

Rodrygo is the heir chosen by Neymar (Reuters)

This statement confirms the versions that have been circulating for months through the main Brazilian portals and that anticipate that after Qatar, Neymar say goodbye to the selected one. A few months ago, the 30-year-old footballer even participated in a Twitch broadcast with Ronaldo Nazario and was disappointed with some issues related to his country’s team: “The problem is that today the Brazilian team has distanced itself a lot from the Brazilian fan. I don’t know the reason, when it started or why it happened, but you can see it with our games, which are rarely commented on. Few people know when we are going to play”.

“It is very sad to be experiencing that feeling that when the Brazilian team plays it is not important. When I was a fan, when I was a kid, the national team match was quite an event. You had to prepare, meet your whole family, you put on the Brazilian shirt, the Brazilian flags were placed in the window. It was the food, the cake, everyone at home. It was an event. And today it no longer has that importance. I do not know why. I don’t know how we got to that state”, explained the former Barcelona.

Neymar He has a title with his country’s team, in the 2020 Confederations Cup, in addition to the gold medal in Rio 2016 and the South American Sub 20 held in Peru in 2011. His greatest wish is to succeed in Qatar and get rid of the thorn of 2014, when A brutal knee from Colombian Camilo Zúñiga took him out of the competition in the quarterfinals, and from 2018, when he played with an injury to one of his toes that prevented him from performing at his best. In addition, he was absent in the conquest of the 2019 Copa América played in his country, also due to injury.

KEEP READING:

Alarming FIFA report: at least half of footballers suffer abuse on social media

The photos of Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo at the wedding of Jordi Alba and Romarey Ventura

Lewandowski’s ex-agent revealed why the striker is ‘very afraid’ of playing in the Premier League

PSG continues with its reconstruction: it will pay the clause of a promise of the Portugal National Team