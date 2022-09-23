I’m liking it more as an Overwatch veteran than an anime fan

After several days of uninterrupted maintenance, Gundam Evolution is finally available on Steam. In case you were not very up to date with the subject, it is a new team shooter free with gameplay in the style of Team Fortress 2 or Overwatch; starring the mecha from the eponymous anime series. It just so happens that the niche audience it’s targeting is mine, so I’ve tried it as soon as I’ve had the chance—and as the title of this content says, It has surprised me much (for good).

With over 1,000 hours logged on OW, most of it spent losing brain cells and Elo in equal parts ranked matches, I imagined the release of Gundam Evolution would be one of those situations where you say “not bad, but I like it”. plus what I already had. It is still early to tell you to what extent I am going to plunge into a love-hate relationship with Bandai Namco’s new game, but I assure you that for the moment my mouth has been kept quiet: the first contact could hardly have been better.

It would have been nice to convey more weight and scale in the mecha

In the absence of testing all the characters, for now I am more than happy with issues such as displacement, map design, the time to kill or the precision with which the fantasy of each character has been transferred. My favorite Mobile Suit is the AWS-G-08 Gundam Barbatos, which luckily for me is in the template, so it’s the first one I’ve tried. The developers have conceived him as an incredibly agile damage specialist (he can feint three times in a row without breaking a sweat) but with very low durability, which translates into a kind of glass cannon capable of carrying very strong blows with the particularity that if you miss, you will most likely die as soon as the enemy fire intercepts you.

I’ve had a great time during those hours, trying to memorize the (many) nooks and crannies of the map in order to surprise opponents in the filthiest ways imaginable: for example, trying to do spawnkill to the opposing team, each casualty made my position more evident to the next player to leave; which is why I put more stress on myself knowing that I had to do super well individually to keep scoring. I haven’t had one of those moments yet where you blame the game instead of yourself, because it’s really well balanced so that you can function on your own; Although, of course, it is best teamwork and combine the unique abilities of each character.

Has it been perfect? Are we facing the new king in the shadows? Well no, I don’t think so; there were some rather sharp moments. The ultimate of what will become me main It has a bit of a weird dynamic to it, and I’d say the attack tempo still needs to be tweaked a bit more. In addition, the objectives of the game could not be more typical. Having said that, I repeat, the overall experience has been great and knowing that the game is free, I would not hesitate to recommend it to you for a second. The strange thing has been to verify that as gundam follower In general, it has not conveyed anything particularly special to me either.





Although it is a team game, you can function well alone

Of course, anyone in my place will appreciate the familiarity in weapon sounds or the identity of abilities—in my case, the Barbatos “ulti” is tied to the Alaya-Vijnana system used by pilot Mikazuki Augus in Gundam IBO and the hammer charge accurately emulates the combat style this mecha had in the anime—but beyond that, I haven’t been able to connect at all with the animations of each armor, or with the skins of this. If you visit the store in-game In the early days of the game, you will find neon skins or abyssal-themed paints offered for various Mobile Suits and weapons, which to my knowledge have never appeared in the game. TV series.

Being such a rich universe, perhaps it would have been more exciting to pull the world of “gunpla” (model kits from official kits) and offer slightly different models based on Hajime Katoki’s reviews: It would have been nice to have the RX-78-2 Ver. Ka or the Sazabi Ver. Ka in the collection. But I understand that we enthusiasts will have to settle for shaping our own mechas in MASS Builder and sharing the photos on the internet. Meanwhile: Gundam Evolution is really cool, and hopefully in the not too distant future we’ll have a new Armored Core.