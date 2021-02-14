Im Se Mi Talks About Her Chemistry With Oh Eui Sik, Working With “True Magnificence” Solid, And More

Actress Im Se Mi sat down for an interview with Xportsnews to speak in regards to the finish of the drama “True Magnificence.”

In “True Magnificence,” Im Se Mi performed Lim Hee Gyeong, the older sister of the primary character Lim Ju Gyeong (performed by Moon Ga Younger). Her character was concerned in a romance with Oh Eui Sik’s character, Han Joon Woo, a trainer at Lim Ju Gyeong’s highschool.

Im Se Mi shared, “I do a variety of villain roles in dramas, so I get a variety of unfavorable feedback, however this time there weren’t any. It was a really lovable drama.” She added, “After I first acquired the script, I wasn’t positive find out how to act indignant. However as soon as I began filming, it felt refreshing to swear out loud and simply get mad. My actual character is nearer to Han Joon Woo’s, however after dwelling as Hee Gyeong for six months, I feel I turned a little bit like her.”

About working with Moon Ga Younger, she stated, “She’s a very good particular person. I felt comfy simply speaking to her. She’s somebody whom I’ve appreciated for some time.” The 2 of them labored collectively within the drama “Heartstrings” in 2011. “It was nice to see that she grew up so effectively.”

About her romance with Oh Eui Sik’s character, she stated, “From the very begin, he informed me, ‘I’m going to belief you. You are taking the lead, and I’ll comply with.’ He trusted his accomplice, so I might belief him as effectively.” The 2 characters ended up getting married within the last episode and he or she stated, “Among the individuals round me didn’t know that Oh Eui Sik already has a spouse and a daughter and informed me, ‘You guys ought to date for actual.’ I took that to imply that our chemistry onscreen was actually good. Earlier than this, I had solely ever performed characters in unrequited love.”

She continued, “Often a drama would finish with the primary characters getting married, however Ju Gyeong and Su Ho had been too younger. That’s why I feel our characters acquired married as a substitute.”

Im Se Mi was additionally requested if she was “Workforce Su Ho” or “Workforce Web optimization Jun,” referring to the love triangle between Lim Ju Gyeong, Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo), and Han Web optimization Jun (Hwang In Yeop). She stated, “To be sincere, I used to be on the facet of whoever Ju Gyeong appreciated greatest. However once I noticed Transfer Leisure’s Web optimization Jun being unhappy, I discovered myself considering, ‘If it was going to be like this, I’d’ve pushed for him extra.’” She laughed and added, “What are you able to do? You need to be within the relationship you wish to be in.”

About Hwang In Yeop and Cha Eun Woo, she stated, “I bear in mind the primary time I met Hwang In Yeop, it was the ‘vomiting after consuming’ scene. They’re each actually good individuals. They’re younger, however mature and have shiny personalities. They’re sort, good individuals.”

