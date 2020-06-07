Im Seulong And IU Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of Popular Duet “Nagging” With 2PM’s Taecyeon

Im Seulong and IU celebrated the 10th anniversary of their duet “Nagging” along with 2PM’s Taecyeon!

On June 7, Im Seulong posted footage with IU and Taecyeon on his private Instagram account. The photographs function Im Seulong, IU, and Taecyeon having fun with cake collectively at a restaurant.

Together with the images, Im Seulong wrote, “The 10th anniversary of ‘Nagging’ …and likewise a late birthday. Guys, why don’t you modify?”

Im Seulong and IU’s in style duet “Nagging” was launched in June 2010. The 2 stars, who each have birthdays in Might, have remained near today. Im Seulong has been pals with Taecyeon as former JYP Leisure labelmates, whereas IU and Taecyeon appeared in “Dream Excessive” collectively in 2011.

Im Seulong, who beforehand collaborated with different artists resembling Purple Velvet‘s Pleasure and Kisum, is at present gearing up for a collaboration with Lovelyz‘s Kei. In the meantime, IU has taken house a number of music present wins together with her tune “eight” that includes BTS‘ Suga.

2PM’s Taecyeon can be set to seem in a brand new movie, with filming anticipated to start within the second half of this 12 months.

Begin watching IU and Taecyeon in “Dream Excessive” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)