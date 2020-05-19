Im Seulong Announces Collaboration With Lovelyz’s Kei For New Song

Im Seulong can be teaming up with Lovelyz’s Kei for a candy collaboration!

On Could 19, Jellyfish Leisure introduced, “Im Seulong can be releasing a brand new track, which can be a collaboration with Lovelyz’s Kei.”

Im Seulong first made his debut in 2008 as a member of 2AM, after which went on to proceed his profession as a solo artist. He has launched widespread collaborations corresponding to “Nagging” with IU, “All the time In My Coronary heart” with Pink Velvet’s Pleasure, and “Discovering Variations” with Kisum.

The upcoming track can be Im Seulong’s first music launch as a solo artist in roughly three years. Anticipation is already rising for what sort of track he’ll create with Kei.

Are you excited for this collaboration?

Supply (1)