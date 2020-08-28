Im Seulong Forwarded To Prosecution For Recent Car Accident Involving Jaywalking Pedestrian

2AM’s Im Seulong has been forwarded to the prosecution.

On August 28, the Seoul Seobu Police Station revealed that Im Seulong had been forwarded to the prosecution with a advice for indictment on the cost of violating the Act on Particular Circumstances Regarding the Settlement of Visitors Accidents. The police said, “We can not reveal the particular particulars of the case, but it surely has been acknowledged that Im Seulong is partially liable.”

Earlier this month, Im Seulong was concerned in a automobile accident. In response to the Seoul Seobu Police Station, Im Seulong was driving his SUV on a street in Eunpyeong, Seoul at 11:50 p.m. KST because it was raining, when he struck a person who was crossing the street despite the fact that the pedestrian sign gentle was pink. The person was taken to the hospital however handed away shortly from his accidents.

Im Seulong was instantly investigated for potential violation of the Act on Particular Circumstances Regarding the Settlement of Visitors Accidents. After he was questioned, the Seoul Seobu Police Station revealed that he had not been driving below the affect.

Following the accident, Im Seulong’s company Jellyfish Leisure additionally launched an official assertion, apologizing and sharing their deep condolences to the household of the sufferer.

After the preliminary investigation, the police secured footage from close by CCTV cameras and the automobile’s black field to proceed investigating the case intimately. They checked the circumstances on the time, taking a better have a look at the pedestrian’s legal responsibility and contemplating the potential for careless driving. The CCTV footage of the accident was additionally revealed publicly, exhibiting Im Seulong’s white SUV crashing right into a pedestrian with an umbrella two seconds after he entered the crosswalk at a pink gentle.

On August 25, the police privately summoned Im Seulong for added questioning.

