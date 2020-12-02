Im Siwan And Shin Se Kyung Exchange Loving Eye Contact In Main Poster For “Run On”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Run On” has launched its romantic major poster!

“Run On” is about individuals making an attempt to attach with one another in their very own languages after having lived in several worlds and at totally different paces. Im Siwan will star as Ki Solar Kyum, a former monitor and area athlete who retires after a life-changing occasion and turns into a sports activities agent, whereas Shin Se Kyung will star as Oh Mi Joo, an adventurous international movie translator.

In the newly launched poster, Ki Solar Kyum and Oh Mi Joo pose towards the backdrop of a dreamy sundown. They stare upon one another with loving eyes, and their lips are quirked upwards into candy smiles. Their significant eye contact factors out the reality behind the saying “actions converse louder than phrases.”

The phrases beside Oh Mi Joo learn, “I feel I would make a mistake if my coronary heart flutters greater than this,” and Ki Solar Kyum’s caption boldly replies, “Can I make that mistake?” These significant quotes trace that this can be a relationship between a girl who tries to distance herself from new feelings and a person who straight faces romance with out hesitation.

Im Siwan and Shin Se Kyung talked about working collectively. Im Siwan commented, “She is an actress who deserves infinite reward. Generally I play pranks or joke round to do away with my tiredness, and I’m actually grateful that she enjoys that.”

Alternatively, Shin Se Kyung stated, “He’s an actor who actually shines in his works, so I used to be inquisitive about his work type. After truly working with him, I spotted he’s a really detailed particular person.”

The drama’s manufacturing crew said, “The principle poster of the ‘Kyum-Mi’ couple that was unveiled right now (December 2) captured Ki Solar Kyum and Oh Mi Joo on the ‘magic hour’ of nature’s mesmerizing magnificence. This second of day when the sky adjustments numerous colours displays the story of two individuals who will go on a rollercoaster of stunning and intense feelings. Please look ahead to their romance, which is the important thing level chosen by each Im Siwan and Shin Se Kyung.”

“Run On” premieres on December 16 at 9 p.m. KST. Watch a teaser for the drama right here!

