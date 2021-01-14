Im Siwan And Shin Se Kyung Exchange Sweet Eye Contact In “Run On”

JTBC’s “Run On” launched new stills of Im Siwan and Shin Se Kyung!

“Run On” tells the story of individuals attempting to attach with one another in their very own languages after having lived in several worlds and at completely different paces. Im Siwan stars as Ki Solar Kyum, a former observe and subject athlete who retires after a life-changing occasion, whereas Shin Se Kyung performs Oh Mi Joo, an adventurous international movie translator.

Spoilers

Beforehand, Ki Solar Kyum and Oh Mi Joo skilled many ups and downs as a result of their relationship wasn’t clearly sorted out. Oh Mi Joo wished to watch out about creating misunderstandings, so she wished for a extra particular relationship. Then again, Ki Solar Kyum expressed his want to stick with her for so long as potential differently, however he wasn’t capable of convey his affection in an acceptable method. Viewers are keen to search out out in the event that they’ll have the ability to recover from their scars and open up to one another as soon as and for all.

New stills present Ki Solar Kyum and Oh Mi Joo sitting intently collectively on a park bench. Their eyes are overflowing with affection, and so they stare upon one another with fond smiles. They’ll’t cover their emotions, and it’s clear they’re head over heels for one another. Because of this, expectations are doubled for the path of their romance. Will they lastly have the ability to verify their emotions this time?

The drama’s manufacturing group hinted about extra legendary scenes coming within the subsequent episode, saying, “There are lots of scenes that will evoke cheers from viewers who had been anxious in regards to the growth of their hard-to-get romance. Please try the charms of the lovable and beautiful ‘Kyum-Mi’ couple within the drama.”

The following episode of “Run On” will air on January 14 at 9 p.m. KST.

