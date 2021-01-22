Im Siwan And Shin Se Kyung Experience Heartbreak While Sooyoung And Kang Tae Oh Share Affectionate Moment In “Run On”

The 2 fundamental {couples} of “Run On” are about to expertise ups and downs within the upcoming episode!

The JTBC drama tells the story of individuals making an attempt to attach with one another in their very own languages after having lived in numerous worlds and at totally different paces. Im Siwan stars as Ki Solar Kyum, a former monitor and discipline athlete who retires after a life-changing occasion, whereas Shin Se Kyung performs Oh Mi Joo, an adventurous international movie translator. Ladies’ Era’s Sooyoung performs Web optimization Dan Ah, an bold sports activities company CEO, and Kang Tae Oh is artwork pupil Lee Younger Hwa.

Spoilers

The newly launched stills share a glimpse of the contrasting developments for the 2 {couples}.

To start with, the drama foreshadows bother for Ki Solar Kyum and Oh Mi Joo. It appeared like they have been on the highway to fortunately ever after, however the stills depict a heartbreaking combat forward of them. In the earlier episode, the 2 have been nothing however lovey-dovey, however they may expertise turbulence within the new episode. The 2 characters stare upon one another with teary eyes, and viewers are keen to search out out what they’re arguing about.

Then again, Web optimization Dan Ah and Lee Younger Hwa are about to get nearer. On the finish of the earlier episode, they unexpectedly accelerated their romance. Lee Younger Hwa had coldly distanced himself from Web optimization Dah Ah and declared he would solely do enterprise with her till his portray was accomplished. Nevertheless, he modified his thoughts, placing a sudden twist of their relationship. In the stills, the couple share an affectionate hug, and he smiles warmly, as if he’s relived that he lastly made up his thoughts to be together with her.

The drama’s manufacturing crew commented, “The drama will painting the alternative romances of Ki Solar Kyum and Oh Mi Joo, who acknowledged their variations and began to maintain tempo with one another, and Web optimization Dan Ah and Lee Younger Hwa, who saved their distance from one one other. The romance narrative will likely be swept up by extra intense feelings.”

Episode 12 of “Run On” will air on January 21 at 9 p.m. KST.

While ready, watch Im Siwan in “The King Loves“:

Watch Now

Supply (1)