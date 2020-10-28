Im Siwan And Shin Se Kyung’s Upcoming Romance Drama Reveals Premiere Date And Posters

JTBC has shared a brand new have a look at the upcoming drama “Run-On”!

“Run-On” is a romance about folks making an attempt to attach with one another in their very own languages after having lived of their particular person worlds. It follows the story of a former monitor and area athlete named Ki Solar Kyum (performed by Im Siwan) who retires after a life-changing occasion and turns into a sports activities agent.

Within the newly launched posters, Ki Solar Kyum seems to be up on the blue autumn sky and smiles brightly. As soon as residing in the world of monitor and area the place each second counts, Ki Solar Kyum will change into immersed in a brand new world the place a distinct type of “timing” issues, particularly when it involves love. His poster appropriately reads, “Every at totally different speeds of affection.” The romantic “race” that sprinter Ki Solar Kyum will get entangled in as he meets Oh Mi Joo (performed by Shin Se Kyung) is one thing to look out for.

In the meantime, Oh Mi Joo is an adventurous international movie translator. The poster reveals her exhausting at work amid the nice and cozy daylight, and the textual content reads, “Every via totally different languages of affection.” Whereas she has at all times anxious about how you can relay sure messages as a translator, Oh Mi Joo will get caught up in several considerations as soon as she meets Ki Solar Kyum. Viewers can look ahead to how she’ll find yourself expressing these feelings for him and what precisely her “love language” is like.

The drama’s manufacturing staff commented, “Ki Solar Kyum, the person who lives in a world the place he loses the second he turns round in a race, and Oh Mi Joo, the lady who lives on the planet of translation and retains rewinding the identical scene, start to have a look at one another beneath the clear autumn sky.”

They continued, “Please look ahead to the attractive love story ‘Run-On,’ which is a couple of man and girl who affect each other as they enter one another’s lives and start altering via one another in small transformations.”

“Run-On” premieres on December 16 and can air each Wednesday and Thursday.

Within the meantime, watch Im Siwan in “The King Loves” beneath!

Watch Now

And take a look at Shin Se Kyung in “Black Knight” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)