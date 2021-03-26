Im Siwan And Son Hyun Joo In Talks For New Revenge Drama

Im Siwan and Son Hyun Joo could also be assembly in a brand new drama!

On March 26, an business consultant reported that they are going to be starring as leads of the upcoming drama “Tracer” (working title).

In response to the report, Im Siwan’s company commented, “Im Siwan obtained a suggestion to star within the drama ‘Tracer’ and is reviewing [the offer].” Son Hyun Joo’s company additionally responded that the actor is positively contemplating the supply.

“Tracer” is a revenge drama targeted on the setting of the Nationwide Tax Service. Im Siwan has been provided the position of Hwang Dong Joo, a brand new crew supervisor of the Seoul Regional Workplace’s Investigation Bureau. He has good-looking appears to be like however a really spiteful tongue. Son Hyun Joo has obtained a suggestion to play In Tae Joon, commissioner of the Seoul Regional Workplace. He acquired thus far by means of corrupt and unlawful actions, however he at all times maintains his daring and assured perspective.

The drama will likely be written by Kim Hyun Jung and directed by Lee Seung Younger.

Keep tuned for updates!

In the meantime, watch Im Siwan in “Misaeng“:

Watch Now

And Son Hyun Joo in “Justice“:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)