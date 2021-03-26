General News

Im Siwan And Son Hyun Joo In Talks For New Revenge Drama

March 26, 2021
2 Min Read

Im Siwan and Son Hyun Joo could also be assembly in a brand new drama!

On March 26, an business consultant reported that they are going to be starring as leads of the upcoming drama “Tracer” (working title).

In response to the report, Im Siwan’s company commented, “Im Siwan obtained a suggestion to star within the drama ‘Tracer’ and is reviewing [the offer].” Son Hyun Joo’s company additionally responded that the actor is positively contemplating the supply.

“Tracer” is a revenge drama targeted on the setting of the Nationwide Tax Service. Im Siwan has been provided the position of Hwang Dong Joo, a brand new crew supervisor of the Seoul Regional Workplace’s Investigation Bureau. He has good-looking appears to be like however a really spiteful tongue. Son Hyun Joo has obtained a suggestion to play In Tae Joon, commissioner of the Seoul Regional Workplace. He acquired thus far by means of corrupt and unlawful actions, however he at all times maintains his daring and assured perspective.

The drama will likely be written by Kim Hyun Jung and directed by Lee Seung Younger.

Keep tuned for updates!

In the meantime, watch Im Siwan in “Misaeng“:

Watch Now

And Son Hyun Joo in “Justice“:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.