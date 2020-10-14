General News

Im Siwan Gets Tested For COVID-19 Again

October 14, 2020
Im Siwan needed to endure one other check for COVID-19.

On October 13, Im Siwan’s company Plum Leisure shared, “One tenant in Im Siwan’s condominium constructing examined optimistic for COVID-19, so he was examined as effectively. Though they didn’t have shut contact with one another, he was nonetheless examined as a security precaution.”

Beforehand, a employees member of his present drama “Run On” examined optimistic for the virus. The drama halted taking pictures instantly and the solid and crew underwent testing. Though the outcomes got here again destructive, there could also be adjustments to the filming schedule, particularly since Im Siwan bought a second COVID-19 examination.

At the moment, Im Siwan is taking a break at house whereas ready for his outcomes.

