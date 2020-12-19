Im Siwan In Talks Along With Seo Ye Ji And Kim Nam Gil For New OCN Drama

Im Siwan is engaged on choosing his subsequent drama!

On December 18, it was reported that the actor will likely be starring within the upcoming OCN drama “Island” (working title).

In response to the report, his company Plum A&C said that it is likely one of the initiatives he was supplied, and he’s nonetheless reviewing the supply. OCN additionally commented that Im Siwan was supplied a job within the drama and that his look is being mentioned.

“Island” is a fantasy exorcism drama primarily based on a webtoon of the identical title. It’ll inform the story of man who wants a lady to finish his cursed immortal life and a lady who doesn’t find out about her unhappy and merciless destiny. The 2 are joined by an exorcist priest who’s consumed by the guilt of getting been unable to guard one woman. On the island that possesses an evil darkness regardless of its magnificence, the three characters who appear unlikely to get alongside will collect their power to guard one another.

Kim Nam Gil and Seo Ye Ji have been beforehand revealed to be in talks for “Island,” which is anticipated to air within the second half of 2021.

