Im Siwan In Talks To Replace Yeo Jin Goo In “Home On Wheels” Season 2

Im Siwan could also be becoming a member of the second season of “Home on Wheels”!

On January 26, sources within the leisure trade started reporting that Im Siwan can be the brand new member on the second season of the tvN selection present “Home on Wheels,” which is set to premiere in March.

“Home on Wheels” premiered in 2020 and featured an idea wherein the forged, Sung Dong Il, Kim Hee Gained, and Yeo Jin Goo, traveled round Korea in a transportable house and introduced alongside particular visitors. On January 25, it was confirmed that Yeo Jin Goo would not be becoming a member of the second season as a consequence of scheduling conflicts along with his drama “Past Evil.”

In a while January 26, a supply from Im Siwan’s company acknowledged, “He has obtained the casting provide and is on the stage the place he’s reviewing it.” If he accepts, this will probably be his first selection present because the Micronesia particular of SBS’s “Regulation of the Jungle” in January 2014.

Im Siwan is at present starring within the JTBC drama “Run On.”

