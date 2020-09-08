Im Siwan In Talks To Star In New Thriller Film

Im Siwan could also be starring in a brand new movie!

On September 7, Star Information reported that Im Siwan and Kim Hee Received have been in talks to star within the upcoming movie “Smartphone” (working title).

Following reviews, a supply from Im Siwan’s company Plum Actors confirmed, “Im Siwan has obtained the supply to star within the movie ‘Smartphone,’ and he’s at present reviewing the supply.”

Helmed by director Kim Tae Joon, “Smartphone” will probably be a thriller that unfolds after an bizarre workplace employee loses his smartphone. Im Siwan is in talks to play the workplace employee, and the reviews additionally added that Kim Hee Received is in talks to star because the detective who tracks the case.

At present, Im Siwan has many tasks lined up together with together with the movies “Boston 1947” and “Declaration of Emergency” (literal titles) and an upcoming JTBC drama. Kim Hee Received’s upcoming movies “Collateral” (literal title) and “The Golden Vacation” are additionally slated to premiere quickly.

Based on the reviews, “Smartphone” will start filming early subsequent 12 months after casting is finalized.

