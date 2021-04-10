Im Siwan Shares He Was Hoping To Work With Yeo Jin Goo Again In “Home On Wheels 2”

On April 9, tvN’s “Home on Wheels 2” held a web based press convention with the forged and crew.

“Home on Wheels 2” is the second season of “Home on Wheels,” which aired in June 2020 and featured forged members Sung Dong Il, Kim Hee Gained, and Yeo Jin Goo touring round Korea in a transportable residence and bringing alongside particular visitors.

On account of filming for the JTBC drama “Past Evil,” Yeo Jin Goo was unable to affix “Home on Wheels 2” and Im Siwan was introduced in because the third forged member.

On the press convention, Im Siwan stated, “If it was a conventional selection present format, I feel I’d’ve been nervous and felt extra uncomfortable. However I joined this system with the mindset that we had been actually occurring a visit collectively. The seniors handled me comfortably, and I trusted them and adopted them. I feel that we made many treasured experiences and recollections collectively.”

He continued, “I used to be a giant fan of ‘Home on Wheels.’ I did a film with Kim Hee Gained and between filming he informed me that he needed to go movie ‘Home on Wheels.’ I half-joked to him that he ought to take me alongside, however these phrases went additional than I believed.”

Im Siwan and Yeo Jin Goo had beforehand labored collectively within the hit drama “The Moon Embracing the Solar.” Im Siwan stated, “I believed that I’d be going with Yeo Jin Goo however it regarded like I used to be changing him as an alternative, so I felt a number of strain. I attempted to eliminate that strain by way of practising learn how to cook dinner. I practiced two or 3 times so I wouldn’t be a burden.” He added as a joke, “I ought to have practiced that a lot with regards to performing.”

Im Siwan shared that he had additionally felt a way of accountability because the youngest forged member. “I’ve to assist the others and transfer quick,” he stated. Sung Dong Il stated, “We don’t resolve issues upfront. Even with regards to meals, we simply purchase no matter and make no matter involves thoughts. The manufacturing employees don’t even know what we’ll do. If a visitor comes, we’ll ask them what they wish to eat, and buy groceries. However Im Siwan referred to as us earlier than filming and stated, ‘This particular person is coming as a visitor, so can I put together one thing to cook dinner?’ He works actually arduous. He made squid and pork bulgogi and bibim guksu [spicy mixed noodles].”

Im Siwan stated, “Sung Dong Il is all the time on the transfer. Because the youngest, I attempted to help him as a lot as I may. However Kim Hee Gained’s identify sounds much like mine. Even when he calls Kim Hee Gained, I feel that he’s calling me and I drop every thing and run. I feel I ended up doing two or 3 times the work I used to be purported to do. At first, I didn’t know something and ran it doesn’t matter what, however later I started to faux to be busy and dodged issues nicely.”

The primary season garnered consideration for star visitors like Lady’s Day’s Hyeri, Ra Mi Ran, Gong Hyo Jin, Lee Sung Kyung, IU, Block B’s P.O, Um Tae Goo, Lee Jung Eun, Apink’s Jung Eun Ji, Ha Ji Gained, and extra. Company reported to be on the second season embody Bae Doona, Kim Dong Wook, Gong Hyo Jin, Oh Jung Se, Oh Na Ra, Jeon Hye Jin, and Kim Yoo Jung.

Producing director Kang Goong stated, “There’s one visitor who hasn’t been revealed but, however they appeared on the present with none make-up on, saying they wished to present what they had been like in actual life. They spent a cushty and sincere time with us earlier than leaving. They contacted us afterward and stated that that they had such a cushty time.”

“Home on Wheels 2” premiered on April 9 at 9 p.m. KST.

