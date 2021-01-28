Im Siwan, Shin Se Kyung, Sooyoung, And Kang Tae Oh Gather For An Awkward Birthday Party In “Run On”

An attention-grabbing episode of JTBC’s “Run On” awaits!

“Run On” tells the story of individuals attempting to attach with one another in their very own languages after having lived in numerous worlds and at totally different paces. Im Siwan stars as Ki Solar Kyum, a former observe and discipline athlete who retires after a life-changing occasion, whereas Shin Se Kyung performs Oh Mi Joo, an adventurous overseas movie translator. Women’ Technology’s Sooyoung performs Web optimization Dan Ah, an formidable sports activities company CEO, and Kang Tae Oh is artwork pupil Lee Younger Hwa.

Spoilers

Beforehand, Oh Mi Joo broke up with Ki Solar Kyum as a result of interference of his father Ki Jung Do (Park Younger Gyu), whereas Web optimization Dan Ah confessed to Lee Younger Hwa and the pair began up to now.

In new stills, the 4 younger women and men are gathered collectively to have fun Web optimization Dan Ah’s birthday. Ki Solar Kyum and Oh Mi Joo have almost definitely been summoned to assist out with the occasion.

Nonetheless, the social gathering seems to be a large number, as Go Ye Joon (Kim Dong Younger), Web optimization Tae Woong (Choi Jae Hyun), and Jung Ji Hyun (Yun Je Wook) have gotten right into a combat and Web optimization Dan Ah seems to be on with a severe face. The embarrassed expression Lee Younger Hwa makes means that the occasion just isn’t going as deliberate. Furthermore, it stays to be seen whether or not the mess of a celebration may have any sort of impact on Ki Solar Kyum and Oh Mi Joo’s relationship.

The manufacturing workforce shared, “The Kyum-Mi (Ki Solar Kyum and Oh Mi Joo) couple who broke up throughout a tearful evening come throughout one another as soon as extra at Web optimization Dan Ah’s social gathering once they’re known as by Lee Younger Hwa. The pair expresses how lengthy they’ve missed one another by their gazes. The Dan-Hwa (Web optimization Dan Ah and Lee Younger Hwa) couple that has simply begun their relationship and are attending to know one another will develop nearer on account of the birthday celebration. Please maintain an in depth eye on the totally different progresses of the 2 {couples}.”

In different stills of a distinct second, Ki Solar Kyum hugs Oh Mi Joo from the again with a tearful expression. He holds on to her as if he’ll by no means let her go.

The producers added, “Ki Solar Kyum and Oh Mi Joo, who come to understand their uncontrollable emotions on account of a sudden disaster, will maintain on to these overflowing feelings and thoroughly replicate on how they really feel.”

The subsequent episode of “Run On” will air on January 27 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, take a look at Im Siwan in “The King Loves“:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)