Im Siwan, Shin Se Kyung, Sooyoung, And Kang Tae Oh Share What Drew Them To Their “Run On” Characters And More

On December 16, the solid of JTBC’s “Run On” held a press convention to gear up for the drama’s premiere!

“Run On” is a drama about folks attempting to attach with one another in their very own languages after having lived in distinction phrases and at totally different paces. Im Siwan stars as Ki Solar Kyum, a former monitor and discipline athlete who retires after a life-changing occasion and turns into a sports activities agent. Shin Se Kyung co-stars as Oh Mi Joo, an adventurous overseas movie translator.

On the press convention, the director described the drama as a “candy love story between two cute loopy folks with good intentions.” He had nothing however excessive reward for the primary solid, saying, “After filming the drama since final summer season, I can actually say I believed one thing like, ‘If it weren’t for these actors, how may this have ended up?’ They’re appearing whereas utterly turning into one with their roles. I’m simply so grateful that they exceed my expectations every time we go on set.”

The director then shared his ideas on how related the actors are to every of their roles. He talked about that Im Siwan is an individual who treats everybody kindly and turns into everybody’s supply of energy in crucial moments, identical to his function of Ki Solar Kyum. As for Shin Se Kyung, the director commented, “She’s prettier than the Oh Mi Joo I first drew up, however she additionally has a bouncy and eccentric facet to her, so she feels much more like Oh Mi Joo.”

The director continued, “Sooyoung is a really assured actress. She’s very refreshing. Kang Tae Oh is receiving love as our youngest solid member. He’s very clumsy, and he’s receiving numerous affection.”

Im Siwan commented on his first function in a romance drama in three years. He stated, “I didn’t keep away from the style on goal. I benefit from the pleasure I really feel collaborating in a manufacturing with loads of candy and heart-fluttering moments.”

On the explanation why he selected to participate within the drama, Im Siwan stated, “The traces within the script are very skillful and filled with taste. I used to be drawn in much more after realizing that the movement of dialog was similar to actual life. Ki Solar Kyum can also be not your typical character. Though he says unusual issues generally and doesn’t present a lot curiosity in others, he can’t maintain again when he sees injustice. I favored that he seems like a three-dimensional character.”

Shin Se Kyung additionally expressed affection for Oh Mi Joo, a tricky however refreshing character with uncommon pursuits who is aware of have enjoyable and luxuriate in herself. “She’s sturdy and overflowing with confidence, however when she begins having emotions for somebody she turns into a distinct particular person. I discovered that facet of her actually cute,” she stated. “I’m feeling satisfaction whereas appearing in her function. It was enjoyable to work as a translator within the drama. I hope everybody appears ahead to it.”

Sooyoung performs sports activities company CEO Search engine marketing Dan Ah, who was the one youngster of Seomyung Group however was pushed down the order of successors for being feminine. Sooyoung talked about that she felt strain in her function, explaining, “Though there are feminine leaders in lots of dramas, I don’t assume I’ve seen many who grew to become leaders at a younger age, so I felt lots of duty expressing her persona.”

Explaining extra in depth about her character, Sooyoung continued, “Though she’s clever and has a way of duty, she has to cope with having been pushed down the road of succession only for being feminine. Though she carries out her duties completely, I feel she retains in thoughts that she’s nonetheless an inexperienced grownup. Of all of the goodhearted loopy folks, I feel she’s essentially the most regular.”

Kang Tae Oh performs the favored and charming artwork scholar Lee Younger Hwa. He shared, “After I first noticed the script, it gave off such a heat and candy feeling, like cotton sweet. The imaginative and prescient in my head was so stunning.” He then talked about working with the director and his fellow solid members, saying, “Whereas studying via the script I instantly grew nearer with the director and solid. We’re having a extremely pleasing time filming on set.”

Sharing extra about his character, Kang Tae Oh stated, “For the reason that director is buddies with somebody who’s an artist, I realized use numerous artwork instruments. Though not as a lot as Search engine marketing Dan Ah, Lee Younger Hwa is sincere and has good interpersonal abilities. I feel his appeal is that he reveals totally different sides of himself relying on who he’s with.”

“Run On” made its premiere on December 16.

