Im Siwan Talks About How He Prepared For New Movie, His Passion For Appearing, And More

After his discharge from the army final March, Im Siwan shortly acquired again to work and appeared within the drama “Strangers from Hell.” He’s additionally acquired many new tasks lined up, together with the movies “Boston 1947” and “Declaration of Emergency” (literal titles) and an upcoming JTBC drama.

In an interview with the journal, Im Siwan talked about how he felt wanting to get again to appearing whereas he was within the army.

“I ended up enlisting within the army at a time after I was actually having fun with appearing,” he stated. “I had a deep craving to behave then, and it might need been as a result of I enlisted at a time after I was coming to know the enjoyable of it.”

Im Siwan performs the marathon runner Suh Yun Bok in “Boston 1947,” and he spoke about making ready to tackle the function. “I knew nothing in any respect about Suh Yun Bok earlier than I acquired the script, and even after I searched after I acquired it, there wasn’t a lot info,” he stated. “For that motive, I used to be in a position to create a personality with none limitations. Since there wasn’t an present picture, I believed that I simply wanted to behave in line with the emotions I acquired from the script.”



He additionally spoke about how he donated all of his army wage, in addition to extra of his personal cash, to an elementary faculty when he was discharged.

“It wasn’t one thing I’d deliberate,” he stated. “Loads of my friends, senior actors, and junior actors have already donated lots. I noticed them doing so and thought that it was one thing I ought to in fact do. There are various individuals who donate some huge cash, so I’m embarrassed that I haven’t been ready to do this but.”

