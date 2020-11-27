Im Siwan Talks About Working With Shin Se Kyung And How He Prepared for Their New Drama “Run On”

Im Siwan not too long ago talked about his upcoming JTBC drama “Run On.”

“Run On” is a drama about folks attempting to attach with one another by means of their very own languages after having lived of their particular person worlds. Im Siwan stars as former observe and discipline athlete Ki Solar Kyum, who retires after a life-changing occasion and turns into a sports activities agent.

Not like his different latest tasks, “Run On” is a traditional romance drama. Im Siwan mentioned, “After I first learn the script, I used to be drawn to the ‘style’ of the phrases that felt so practical. The dialogue had a pure movement, and the feelings felt true to what folks as of late are feeling.”

He added that he had tried out some adjustments for the brand new position. “I grew out my hair and tried numerous types,” he mentioned. “In comparison with earlier tasks, I wore loads of good garments in brilliant colours and flashy patterns. I believe that element is vital. I received classes in working. I’ve performed marathons earlier than, so I assumed it might be straightforward to be taught, however the muscular tissues used and the posture have been completely different, so there have been some difficulties. I labored with the opposite actors who additionally play athletes within the drama, and I labored out so I’d have the physique of an athlete.”

About his character, Im Siwan shared, “Ki Solar Kyum looks like he was born with a golden spoon: a father who was a member of the Nationwide Meeting, a mom who was a well-loved actress, sisters who ranked No. 1 on the planet in golf. However he feels a weight on his shoulders as a result of he doesn’t know what he actually desires. Oh Mi Joo [Shin Se Kyung’s character] comes into his life with out warning and teaches him one thing he didn’t find out about himself. If Mi Joo didn’t take curiosity in Solar Kyum’s phrases and actions, he would by no means be greater than a good-looking athlete from a wealthy household. However Mi Joo understands him and attracts out his true self.”

About his co-star, Shin Se Kyung, he mentioned, “She’s an actor you could by no means get bored with complimenting. The explanation that our characters are already such a well-matched couple is due to her respect towards her co-stars and her potential to set them comfy.”

“Run On” premieres on December 16 at 9 p.m. KST.

