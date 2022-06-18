I’m so sure Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will surpass FF7 Remake that I have these reasons to defend it

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is going to be a turning point with respect to FFVII Remake, with the abandonment of Midgar in search of new adventures on PS5. What can we expect? Here I tell you everything we know so far, which is not little.

It’s only been a couple of years since we got our hands on Final Fantasy VII Remake, after almost five years since it was announced, so it was logical that we still didn’t expect its sequel. But what a pleasant surprise we have had. Square Enix announced in its particular event the name of this continuation (Rebirth) and that it will also be part of a trilogy. In other words, there will finally be three episodes to recall and expand the Cloud Strife epic back in 1997. In addition, it has been confirmed that this new installment will be for PlayStation 5 and that will arrive at the end of this year.

This new project is part of the launch strategy to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy, and has Tetsuya Nomura as one of the most responsible In fact, the Japanese claims to be “actively involved” in each of the video games, and that he is already working on the latest installment. With these statements, it is clear that Square Enix has firmly taken the reins, with a new faster and more efficient development structure. Naoki Hamaguchi, director of the video game, has declared in this sense that they are depositing a lot of “passion and dedication”, and that currently the process is really advanced. But what can we expect? Below we tell you everything that has been revealed, together with the certainties that the first moving images of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth show us.

The mysterious meaning of Rebirth

Nomura has released some very mysterious statements when revealing this project: “I can’t wait to share the intention behind naming the first game ‘Remake’ and the second ‘Rebirth’. What does it mean? It is well known that in the previous chapter there was the intention to drastically modify the main plot, and in fact its outcome left the players quite perplexed.For the peace of mind of the most faithful followers, I will tell you that in this chapter the intention is not to make drastic changes, but stay true to the original events. But you know how Square Enix is.

In a statement from a year ago, Motomu Toriyama already stated the intention to introduce significant modifications to bring the game up to date. This would entail making changes to the original (in the same way that it was done in FFVII Remake), so it is worth being vigilant on this point. Yoshinori Kitase for example, he stated that they could add something that would surprise those who already knew the original game. Maybe that’s where the word “rebirth” or “reborn” comes from, but it will have to be seen.

Based on Intergrade gameplay trailers

I think it is important that we consider this project not as something individual, but inserted within a business strategy. Square Enix has several Final Fantasy games in production, and it’s clear that many of them will share development resources. What do I mean by this? Because Rebirth could easily have elements taken from the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI, but also from other games that are already on the market, such as Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

On the latter there are even statements by the developers. As you know, FFVII Remake Intergrade included a new episode starring Yuffie, which was distinguished by offering new gameplay mechanics. It was still a JRPG, but it fused the original game’s commands and a real-time combat system in a rather unique way. Aspects released in Intermission would also be included, such as the combo moves. In short, we can expect quite a few new features, especially focused on the combat system.

A bigger and more ambitious world

The first episode of Final Fantasy VII was completely focused on Midgar. Now it’s time to say goodbye to the city and discover the world around you. This is the great premise to understand what is being done in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. as already sentenced Naoki Hamaguchi, one of the great challenges now is to show the players “the sensations of the rest of the world”. How is this achieved? The answer seems quite obvious: making a more ambitious environment.

We still cannot confirm anything, but the creators of FFVII Rebirth already had the intention of creating a larger world, something that could be seen briefly in the scene of the trailer shown, with wide spaces and the presence of a navigation system at the top of the screen. This will also entail changes in the way of representing the plotso we will have to be very attentive to this new perspective, which will surely differ from what has been seen so far.

technically new generation

As a consequence of giving rise to a larger world, Square Enix already anticipated that require new techniques to build the world Cloud discovers upon leaving Midgar. While FFVII Remake opted for a linear approach to telling the story, in FFVII Rebirth everything indicates that we will have a more dispersed world, with a lot of land to to explore. Let’s remember that after leaving Midgar, the original game entered a new phase, with a map and a number of locations and characters. A full-fledged trip.

That could be one of the reasons why this project happens to be focused on PlayStation 5. More advanced hardware would have allowed Square Enix to explore a more ambitious gameplay concept, likely building on the other game on the way (FFXVI). To find out, however, we will have to wait.