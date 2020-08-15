Im Soo Hyang And Hwang Seung Eon To Captivate With Contrasting Charms In “When I Was The Most Lovely”

MBC’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “When I Was the Most Lovely” has shared new stills displaying the contrasting charms of Im Soo Hyang and Hwang Seung Eon!

“When I Was the Most Lovely” will inform the story of two brothers, Search engine marketing Hwan (Ji Soo) and Search engine marketing Jin (Ha Seok Jin), who fall in love with the identical girl Oh Ye Ji (Im Soo Hyang). Hwang Seung Eon takes on the position of Carry Jung, Search engine marketing Jin’s ex-girlfriend who doesn’t wish to let him go simply but.

The new stills present the completely different auras that the 2 ladies possess. Oh Ye Ji has an harmless and heat smile on her face, her eyes glowing with curiosity. Her yellow sweater and raincoat provides to her loveliness, additionally reflecting the optimistic vitality she radiates.

In the meantime, Carry Jung stands out wherever she goes together with her stylist appears to be like that embody scorching pink fits and large equipment. Her stylish expression and the glint in her eyes makes it arduous to look away from her and her charming presence as a femme fatale.

The manufacturing employees of “When I Was the Most Lovely” shared, “Im Soo Hyang and Hwang Seung Eon will carry a lot to the story as Oh Ye Ji and Carry Jung. We consider each of their contrasting charms and other ways of defending their love will resonate with viewers. Please watch over them.”

“When I Was the Most Lovely” will premiere on August 19 at 9:30 p.m. KST and might be obtainable on Viki.

Take a look at a teaser for the drama under:

