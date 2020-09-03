Im Soo Hyang And Ji Soo Go On Their First Date In “When I Was The Most Stunning”

MBC’s “When I Was the Most Stunning” has revealed new stills of Im Soo Hyang and Ji Soo.

“When I Was the Most Stunning” is a romance melodrama about an artwork instructor (Im Soo Hyang) who will get right into a love triangle with two brothers (Ji Soo and Ha Seok Jin).

In the brand new stills, we see Im Soo Hyang and Ji Soo on their first date. Beforehand, Im Soo Hyang mentioned no to Ji Soo after he confessed that he likes her, and we see Im Soo Hyang and Ji Soo within the preview not comfy with one another, however tense and awkward, with Ji Soo dealing with away from Im Soo Hyang.

A supply from the drama mentioned, “Tonight, Im Soo Hyang, Ji Soo, and Ha Seok Jin‘s love triangle will hit a turning level. Please tune in to see what sort of intense aftermath Im Soo Hyang’s selection will convey.”

